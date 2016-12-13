LG V5 Leak Images: Features, Looks, Shows Old Fashioned Smartphone

LG was recently reported to release a new phone series. The phone's specifications leaked which led for customers to hope to hear more about the new LG V5 since the said specifications and features show a promising phone.

With success garnered by V20 and LG V10, customers have high expectations with regards to the upcoming device. However, reports claimed that the leaked renders for the LG V5 which was recently posted in On leaks Twitter account belong to mid-range smartphone category.

For years, LG's V series smartphones have become famous for their power-packed performance, features, and good looks. It is also considered as the most expensive phones in the LG portfolio. The LG V series phones are powerful with innovative features that you cannot see from other phones of the same generation.

However, reports claim that the phone is not exciting as customers had expected. The news about the new LG G5 was released online and basing on the image posted by the popular leakster @Onleaks; the new phone does not look like a V series phone at all.

The image posted got the regular looks of a mid-range smartphone. LG V5 sounds like ordinary smartphones which anyone can afford and seems to have a plastic body. There is a microUSB port at the bottom of the device which is considered as old fashioned considering that the fact that all high-end phones which will be released on 2017 will have a USB-C.

In the recent image posted in Techtimes, LG has designed the back plate to slide towards on edge. There is also a circular fingerprint sensor at the back and a single rear camera. The dimension of the phone is reported to have 148.65 x 75.30 x 7.5/8 mm with a 5.3″ or a 5.5″ display.

Furthermore, the pricing of the phone is expected to be on the affordable side based on the average appearance of the device. Customers are hoping that this is not the type of phone that they are expecting because it would create a bad image for the successful lineup of LG.



