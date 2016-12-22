‘No Self-Regulating Mechanism’ Brad Pitt Blames Angelina Jolie for Publicly Exposing His Children

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are seen after landing at Los Angeles International Airport with their children, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt.(Photo : GC Images/GVK/Bauer-Griffin)

Brad Pitt has had enough. He now calls his estranged wife Angelina Jolie reckless when it comes to revealing sensitive information about their family, especially their children. In a new document, Pitt claims that Jolie has exposed his children by publicly revealing the names of the children's therapist as well as other mental health professionals. 'She has no self-regulating mechanism.'

CNN reported that Brad claimed Angelina has no self-regulation mechanism to prevent sensitive information from leaking to the public. The actor has filed new documents stating that the actress may have other motives as to why she has made this information accessible to the public. The 'Tomb Raider' star has allegedly made information easy to be accessed even by the children and the general public.

ET recalled that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been unable to agree on custody of their six children namely Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10 and their twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. Brad has claimed that Angelina has publicly filed court papers including his temporary custody agreement in October without him knowing.

The children are currently staying with their mother in a temporary home. Jolie was given physical custody on December 2 and Brad will be allowed agreed-upon therapeutic visits as determined by a therapist. The family will all participate in individual counseling.

It is unclear if the 'Allied' actor will be able to see his children over the holidays but a source close to the family said that this was all up to the children. If a child does not want to see their father on Christmas then the therapist won't force them to go.

The Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI have closed investigations against Brad Pitt over child abuse. The actor wants joint custody of their children and a court hearing is scheduled in January.