Brad Fights Back Angelina, Accusing Her of Ignoring ‘Children’s Best Interest’ In Vicious Fight

By Mary Rose Malinao (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 11:53 PM EST
Writer-director-producer-actress Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and actor-producer Brad Pitt attend the opening night gala premiere of Universal Pictures' 'By the Sea' during AFI FEST 2015

Writer-director-producer-actress Angelina Jolie Pitt (L) and actor-producer Brad Pitt attend the opening night gala premiere of Universal Pictures' 'By the Sea' during AFI FEST 2015 (Photo : Getty Images/Jason Merritt)

Brad Pitt's fans have been waiting this for so long. First time we heard Brad is fighting back against Angelina Jolie in the court for their kids' custody.

It can be recalled that Pitt, 53, has been in the odd situation since his divorce with wife, Angelina Jolie. He was reported not in good shape starting that time. He has always been reported as losing as far as children's custody is concerned. Jolie is eager to have sole custody of the children.

Since their court battle the actor felt their children's privacy has been compromised by making it always publicized. Just this week, E-online reported that Pitt's lawyers filed a motion asking a judge to seal records regarding the six kids; Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. This was not the first time. Previous request was denied. The judge only considered specific documents to be sealed.

But this time the actor accuses Angelina Jolie as using the public to manipulate situation. His lawyers say Jolie exposed children's privacy, ignoring agreed standards relating to their interests, and disregarding the impact on the minor children by making public the names of their therapists and other mental health professionals, thus, violating previous agreement to protect the children's privacy.

Radar Online reported Pitt alleged that Jolie "apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in the proceedings." Instead of helping the children, Jolie is hurting them by using the court, as further alleged by Pitt.

Angelina Jolie is allegedly violating code 1152 and made public letters between counsel in the proceeding containing detailed discussions about visitations, custody evaluations and parent conflicting contentions about what is in the children's best interests.

 

 

TagsBrad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Brangelina, violating code 1152, Brangelina child custody updates

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

