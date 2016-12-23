Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Google will launch two flagship smartwatches early next year

Google Smartwatches New Year's Gift

Google is all set to give a new year gift to Google fans they are releasing two new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches sometime in the first quarter of 2017. The news, which confirms a rumor from October comes from the Jeff Chang the product manager of Android Wear at Google. He recently talked to The Verge and confirmed the world's first smartwatches to be launched with Android Wear 2.0 on board.

According to The Verge, the new watches will carry the brand of the company that's building them, in a partnership similar to the Google Nexus program. Jeff Chang said that this is a company that's made Android Wear smartwatches before, but he didn't provide specific details

The list of current Android Wear vendors is long, the manufacturer oif the two upcoming watches could be any of the following companies: Asus, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Sony, Fossil, and even Tag Heuer. On the other side Samsung also released a couple of Android Wear watches the company's recent wearables are all based on Tizen, and it's not expected to be involved here.

Rumors claimed that the Google watches will have LTE, GPS and a heart rate monitor as well as bigger footprint and more buttons than the other. This will clearly be the more expensive of the duo, while the entry-level model will not feature LTE, GPS, or a heart rate monitor, but will come with replaceable straps.

As per GadGets, not all the smartwatches will be upgraded to Android Wear 2.0, most of the recent models will be upgraded and listed these models Moto 360 Gen 2, Moto 360 Sport, LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE, LG Watch Urbane, LG G Watch R, Polar M600, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Nixon Mission, Tag Heuer Connected, Fossil Q Wander, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Founder, Michael Kors Access Bradshaw Smartwatch, Michael Kors Access Dylan Smartwatch, Huawei Watch, Huawei Watch Ladies, Asus ZenWatch 2, and Asus ZenWatch 3.

Besides Google's two Android Wear 2.0 products, other partners will announce smartwatches based on the new version of the platform. More official details should be unveiled at CES 2017

