iPhone 7s Price, News & Updates: Apple to Introduce Dual Lens iPhone Models 2017 [DETAILS]

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 09:57 AM EST
Preview Of Upgraded Apple Store In Regent Street

Preview Of Upgraded Apple Store In Regent Street(Photo : Leon Neal/Getty Images)

An unexpectedly small iPhone 7S is reportedly coming in 2017 along with the iPhone 7S Plus from Apple. The iPhone 7S will rumoredly have a 5-inch display with a vertical dual-lens camera arrangement unlike that of the current iPhone 7 Plus model.

9to5Mac reports that Apple will be introducing the 5-inch iPhone next year for the refresh. The outlet believes that any changes or modifications made will be made internally and not on its design. Rather than a replacement, it is said to be an addition of the iPhone 7 lineup.

There is no official word from Apple about how many iPhones they will be unveiling next year. There have been reports that the Cupertino-based company may be planning on releasing at least three different units based on models codenamed with D20, D21 and D22 which will have 4.7 and 5.5-inch variants.

The rumored iPhone 7S along with the iPhone 7s Plus will reportedly sport the same look as the iPhone 7. They will also have an OLED display and glass casing which will likely support a new Apple iPhone feature, wireless charging. The rumored smartphones may also have curved AMOLED screens similar to Samsung's Galaxy Edge models as well.

Tech Radar reports that according to Japanese blog Macotakara, the 5-inch iPhone 7s and the iPhone 7s Plus will sport a red color, something that hasn't been seen lately in Apple products. The outlet also adds that 3D technology may also be included in the rumored features of the iPhone 7s.

There is no official word yet from Apple regarding the rumors of the iPhone 7S, iPhone 7s Plus or iPhone 8 and the rumors will remain as they are unless the company confirms or denies the rumors. More information regarding the iPhone 7s smartphones is expected to surface soon.

What are your expectations for the rumored 5-inch iPhone 7s smartphone? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

