'Street Fighter V' News & Updates: New Playable Contents But No New Game Version Soon, Capcom Confirms

Capcom continues to release updates for “Street Fighter V” but even if there are a lot of updates going on with the franchise, the game developer is still not planning to create other versions of the game.

The alleged “Super Street Fighter V” will not going to happen as Capcom opts to focus on “Street Fighter V,” as reported by WWG. Some fans speculated that there will be a “Super Street Fighter V” or “Marvel vs. Capcom 4,” but it seems like that will not happen any time soon. There will, however, be new playable contents for at the PlayStation Experience, Capcom reiterated.

Capcom’s decisions stands firm even if the SFV is hated by the players. At the initial launch of the game, the game is still incomplete, there were many bugs, arcade mode isn’t available, and a respected site said the game was crap.

“Street Fighter V” introduced an innovative way to play the game as it has established what they call Capcom Pro Tour. It sure was exciting but it’s very complicated as most of the gamers state.

Players have to deal with a lot of issues starting from joining and qualifying in the tournament. The requirements to be part of the Capcom Pro Tour are very vague, tour is very long, and the bracket is messed up. To summarize the players’ ordeal during the CPT was, it was very exhausting.

“Even now, the price point of the main retail offering has dropped, which is essentially the starter version of the game. However, even if we come up with new models, we are still committed to our promise that the initial release is still the only version you’ll ever need to own with all game updates and balance adjustments available for free,” said Matt Dahlgren of Capcom, as per GameTransfer.

