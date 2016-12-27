Dead Rising 4, Mafia III, and More Get Whopping Discount on Best Buy

It is indeed a happy season for the gamers. There are new games gotten from Christmas gifts, and of course, there are sales everywhere. Best Buy once again discounted their top selling games and the titles available to download includes “Dead Rising 4” and “Mafia III” for their Deal of the Day offers.

Some of the games that are still up for grabs in discounted prize are “Deus Ex: Mankind Divided,” “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” both for XBOX and PlayStation 4, “WWE 2K17,” and “NBA 2K17,” and “BioShock: The Collection” and a whole lot of items; not only games are on sale today. You can get discounts for as high as $35 off, as per DualShockers.

There are even added contents in Dead Rising 4 for XBOX One, which is the Mistletoe Ornament. These are the price list available with the most popular games on the list, as per SlickDeals.

• Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One) $23.99 ($29.99 w/o GCU) (Pictured)

• Note, also includes a free Dead Rising 4 Mistletoe Ornament (must be logged into account)

• Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One Digital Download) $29.99

• Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition (Xbox One Digital Download) $49.99

• Mafia III (PS4, Xbox One or PC) $27.99 ($34.99 w/o GCU)

• NBA 2K17 (PS4 or Xbox One) $27.99 ($34.99 w/o GCU)

• NBA 2K17 (PS3 or Xbox 360) $19.99 ($24.99 w/o GCU)

• WWE 2K17 (PS4 or Xbox One) $27.99 ($34.99 w/o GCU)

• WWE 2K17 (PS3 or Xbox 360) $19.99 ($24.99 w/o GCU)

The sale will be valid only until December 26, 2016 or while supplies last. So hurry, go to the nearest Best Buy store and grab the games in your wish list, as this sale can only be your chance to buy your games in that big discount and stay tuned for more exciting updates!