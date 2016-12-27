Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 1:34 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Dead Rising 4, Mafia III, and More Get Whopping Discount on Best Buy

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 11:44 AM EST
Video Games Replace Music As Best-Selling Media Among Men

Video Games Replace Music As Best-Selling Media Among Men(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It is indeed a happy season for the gamers. There are new games gotten from Christmas gifts, and of course, there are sales everywhere. Best Buy once again discounted their top selling games and the titles available to download includes “Dead Rising 4” and “Mafia III” for their Deal of the Day offers.

Some of the games that are still up for grabs in discounted prize are “Deus Ex: Mankind Divided,” “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” both for XBOX and PlayStation 4, “WWE 2K17,” and “NBA 2K17,” and “BioShock: The Collection” and a whole lot of items; not only games are on sale today. You can get discounts for as high as $35 off, as per DualShockers.

There are even added contents in Dead Rising 4 for XBOX One, which is the Mistletoe Ornament. These are the price list available with the most popular games on the list, as per SlickDeals.

• Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One) $23.99 ($29.99 w/o GCU) (Pictured)
• Note, also includes a free Dead Rising 4 Mistletoe Ornament (must be logged into account)
• Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One Digital Download) $29.99
• Dead Rising 4 Deluxe Edition (Xbox One Digital Download) $49.99
• Mafia III (PS4, Xbox One or PC) $27.99 ($34.99 w/o GCU)
• NBA 2K17 (PS4 or Xbox One) $27.99 ($34.99 w/o GCU)
• NBA 2K17 (PS3 or Xbox 360) $19.99 ($24.99 w/o GCU)
• WWE 2K17 (PS4 or Xbox One) $27.99 ($34.99 w/o GCU)
• WWE 2K17 (PS3 or Xbox 360) $19.99 ($24.99 w/o GCU)

The sale will be valid only until December 26, 2016 or while supplies last. So hurry, go to the nearest Best Buy store and grab the games in your wish list, as this sale can only be your chance to buy your games in that big discount and stay tuned for more exciting updates!

SEE ALSO

Expect ‘Midwinter Warming’ As Artic Temperature Tops Ice-Melting, says NOAA

‘Double Dragon IV’ News & Updates: Teaser Trailer Out, Hints PS4, Steam Release on January 20

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs, Release Date: Might Run With Whopping 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Storage; Launch Pushed Back to April

Beat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) with these light therapy lamps from Amazon

'Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood' News & Updates: Square Enix Announces Expansion Release On June 20

Tagsbest buy, Dead Rising 4, Mafia III, deus ex mankind divided, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, xbox, Playstation 4, WWE 2k17, nba 2k17

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Sonh Ji-hyo Kim Jong-kook

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Kings vs. 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins Lift Kings Over Philadelphia

DeMarcus Cousins made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 102-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Golden State Warriors official photo

Kevin Durant Slams the NBA for Last Two Minute Report: ‘The game is over. We’re moving on.’
DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Thomas Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers battle for a rebound in the first half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

LA Lakers End Losing Skid With Win Against Clippers; Chris Paul Misses Another Game Due to Injury
Roman Reigns

WWE Raw Review December 26: Roman Reigns Retains US Championship Belt against Kevin Owens; Shield Sweeps Jeri-KO
Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

Brooklyn Nets Randy Foye Beats Hornets With 120-118 Victory
UFC 205: Weigh-ins

UFC 207 Fight: Ronda Rousey Returns
Shaquille O'Neal

Pat Riley Calls Shaquille O’Neal A “Franchise Changer” As Jersey No. 32 Is Retired

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics