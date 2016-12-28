Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Revealing The Secret Tricks of iPad: Tips To Be A Smart iPad Owner

By Yasmin Rasidi (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 12:43 AM EST
Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller shows the new 9.7' iPad Pro during an Apple special event at the Apple headquarters on March 21, 2016 in Cupertino, California

Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing Phil Schiller shows the new 9.7' iPad Pro during an Apple special event at the Apple headquarters on March 21, 2016 in Cupertino, California(Photo : Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)

It seems that iPads are people's basic needs in the era of a modern technology. It is a device people rely on and people can use it for some purposes.

However, not all people know how to maximize their devices. Users want to read e-books, download files and so on without draining the battery. Actually, there are some secret tips and tricks iPad users need to know as they can use it to boost the function of their devices. Here are some tricks according to Musttech News.

If there are multiple iPad users, of course, nobody wants to have his or her browsing history traced. How to delete it? Simple. Just open the Settings app and tap on Safari. Then click on the Clear History button. All caches and cookies will be cleared.

For those who love listening to podcasts on professional topics, choose iTuneU on iTunes store. It can be a perfect company when driving on the way home.

How to take pic using iPads? People usually hold the device along with its sides while taking picture, causing an unsteady movement. Choose the orientation lock then. After taking photograph, users can use an image editor to rotate the picture.

Keeping eyes healthy from looking at iPads for too long is also important. How to lower the brightness? Users can swipe towards the left, or double-tap on home button to set the brightness. Alternatively, people can buy a case to protect the device in case they drop it accidentally.

The best thing about iPads is its freebies, as Lifewire explained. Everyone loves free stuff, right? There are lots of great freebies on iPads users can try. One of the most favorites is free ebooks. But how to download free ebooks?

Find the iBooks application then download it.Then click on the "Top Charts" button at the bottom of the screen. There are two categories, the top Paid books and the top Free books.

Tap the "Categories" button then users can read any kinds of ebooks for free. From literature to sci-fi.

Sometimes, people need to check their files sent to their emails and the files are in PDF form. How to read PDF files on iPads? Users can email themselves their PDF files so the device will open it on the iBooks application.

