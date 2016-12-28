Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 1:33 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

2016 In Review: Deciding the best smartphone in 2016

By Yasmin Rasidi (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 12:36 AM EST
2016 In Review: Which smartphone is the best of 2016?

2016 In Review: Which smartphone is the best of 2016?(Photo : Getty Images/Sanjeev Verma)

New Year is coming. It is time to look back at performances of big names in technology and their best product of 2016 so far.

As known, the smartphone is the most dominant product in 2016 as people use smartphones to access information and interact with people. Here are the best smartphones as listed by ZDNet.

Best overall smartphone

 Apple iPhone 7. The look might be the same, but this device is recommended despite its expensive price. The performance is excellent, it is water resistant device, but the battery life is not as good as expected, according to a review.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 might have won the title if there had been no problems with battery that caused an explosion.

Best Android smartphone

Google Pixel XL.Verizon said Google Pixel and Pixel XL will have their security upgraded in 2017. The smartphone is praised for its above-average battery life.

Best iOs smartphone

Still Apple. Apple Iphone 7 plus satisfies selfie lovers with its dual camera feature. The battery life is also long-lasting.

Best smartphone surprise

Moto Z Force Droid Edition from Lenovo (which acquired Motorola in 2014). This product surprisingly offers more than Google Pixel XL, with a shatterproof display, water repellant coating, expandable microSD storage, modular design, and handy Moto Actions to boost efficiency.

The acquisition shows a positive impact with upgraded gadgets.

Best Tablet

Apple iPad Pro 9.7. This device is equipped with ultra-fast processor and improved camera. There is also an option to use Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil. 

Best Blackberry Device: DTEK 60. People might forget Blackberry as the company decided to stop producing internal hardware. But they worked with TCL to improve their design. Despite its reasonable price (US$ 499), DTEK 60 is worth buying the smartphone of 2016.

Best smartwatch

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier.It is a Bluetooth-connected watch, so you can receive mails, alerts without having to check your smartphone. Even you can make a transaction online!

Best GPS Sportwatch

Garmin Fenix 3 HR. It is a bit costly, but there are some reasons why sports lovers should buy this sports watch. It has three-week life battery, integrated heart rate monitoring, automatic sleep tracking, and so on.

Best Daily Activity Tracker

Fitbit Charge 2 is undoubtedly the best wristband tracker with improved battery life. It reminds you to stay active, monitor your calorie intake, as stated on the company's official site.

Technology is part of people's life nowadays and it is interesting to find out the release of new products in 2017.

SEE ALSO

Sony Xperia XZ and X performance updated with December’s security patch

iPhone 7s Price, News & Updates: Apple to Introduce Dual Lens iPhone Models 2017 [DETAILS]

Huawei P10 smartphone is expected to come with curved glass, a Kirin 960 SoC and 6GB of RAM

Samsung Galaxy S8 Release Date, Price & News: S8 Line to Feature Bigger Specs; 8GB RAM, 256 Internal Storage [RUMORS]

Growing Number Of Google Pixel Owners Are Experiencing A Wide Range Of Issues

TagsSamsung Galaxy Note 7, Apple, Lenovo

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Sonh Ji-hyo Kim Jong-kook

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Kings vs. 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins Lift Kings Over Philadelphia

DeMarcus Cousins made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 102-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Golden State Warriors official photo

Kevin Durant Slams the NBA for Last Two Minute Report: ‘The game is over. We’re moving on.’
DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Thomas Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers battle for a rebound in the first half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

LA Lakers End Losing Skid With Win Against Clippers; Chris Paul Misses Another Game Due to Injury
Roman Reigns

WWE Raw Review December 26: Roman Reigns Retains US Championship Belt against Kevin Owens; Shield Sweeps Jeri-KO
Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

Brooklyn Nets Randy Foye Beats Hornets With 120-118 Victory
UFC 205: Weigh-ins

UFC 207 Fight: Ronda Rousey Returns
Shaquille O'Neal

Pat Riley Calls Shaquille O’Neal A “Franchise Changer” As Jersey No. 32 Is Retired

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics