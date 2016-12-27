Huawei P10 smartphone is expected to come with curved glass, a Kirin 960 SoC and 6GB of RAM

Huawei appears to be the prepping a truly high end smartphone for 2017, a device that will give the iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 a for its money. Naturally, their flagships, Huawei P10 and iPhone 8, are expected to be most incredible smartphones in 2017. So in order to know which could be the greatest mobile device, here´s what we know so far.

According to TweakTown, its rumored that the fans might see a device with a 5.5 inches QHD screen a Kirin 960 SoC, with a resolution of 256x1440. In addition to that a 12 megapixel rare camera and a 8 megapixel front shooter is featured in the new flagship.

Apparently the Huawei P10 might excel the quality of the previous model, since this flagship migh have the Android OS 1.0 Nougat, a Kirin 960 chipset with a 6GB of RAM and 256GB built in storage memory, this device will run on octa-core HiSilicon Hi3660 2.3ghZ CPU and Mali 6-71 GPU.

As per FirstPost, Huawei is the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, behind Samsung and Apple. The company has recently made a big push on the camera front, partnering with Leica for the development of a dual-camera system of sorts.

The previous flagship, the P9, proved to be a very interesting device, offering some great features and an excellent camera.However, its was found that the device to be lacking some essential features, like support for quick charging, that reduced its value proposition.

If Huawei is indeed building a flagship to take on Samsung and Apple, it better make sure that it's thrown everything, even the kitchen sink, into the new smartphone.

Rumor suggested that Huawei P10 is the possibility of including a wireless charging, which will definietly turn this mobile device into something out of this world. Considering that this type of feature haven't been used by anyother smartphone companies and this thing is the dream of every user.

Although its not been officially announced the releasing date estimates are made that the device will be place some where on March or April next Year. As far as price concern that Huawei P10 could be priced between USD 650 and USD 750, which will turn the device into the most expensive device of Huawei.

Of course, as usual, we have to take all the rumors with a grain of salt, but it will be interesting to see what Huawei has prepared for their launch which is expected in a couple of months.