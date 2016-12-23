The Wizard and Witch are the Final Classes to Awaken in Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online's Western publisher Kakao Games announced today that the last pair to Awaken for the game on Western servers will be the Wizard and Witch classes. Black Desert Online is continuing its steady marching towards the goal of relaesing the awakening weapons for all the available classes, today developers has introduced the Musa and Maehwa.

According to DualShockers, each classes weapons the Godr Sphera respectively, will be available to use now not only to channel the elements for powerful offensive spells, but to summon powerful aid in battle.

As usual in order to unlock the awakening weapon, player need to reach to the level 56 and then player needs to perform a quest to grab their first new weapon, offering access to a completely different move set.

Advertisement

As per Inside-Indie, the Wizad gains the ability to summon Keeper Marg and Keeper Arne, fire and water elementals respectively, which will make opponents think twice about trying to sneak in for a kill. The Witch finds friends in Keeper Tett and Keeper Gorr, lightning and earth elementals who, coupled with her new stone wall spell, providing a new layer of defence while the Witch unleashes havoc on the battlefield.

Due to popular demand now players can create their own new younger looking Wizard and several in-game events will be taking place to celebrate the Awakening of all the characters classes. Meanwhile Pearl Abyss announced a tech partnership with the Japanese developer Silicon Studio to improve the game's already gorgeous graphics further.

A new region called Kamasilve is set to arrive to Black Desert Online but only on Korean servers in the starting of 2017 mostly in January. These native servers recently updates to add a new Dark Knight class.

Advertisement

There is still time to enjoy Black Desert Online's holiday sales, including a free seven-day trial, 50% discount on game passes, and festive costume set. These special offers end January 4, 2017, as does the in-game world's snowy appearance.