Google Pixel Audio Issues: How To Get Rid Of Static Distortion

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 09:06 AM EST
Workaround discovered for Google Pixel audio issue

Its just a couple of days back when it was reported that a gentleman by the name of Mark Buckman had gone through four Google Pixel XL's because with a problem of audio on all of the units. At volume high levels the sound was distorted and full of static. How To Get Rid Of Static Distortion ?

To prove his point Buckman had posted a video of his latest Pixel XL unit playing the perfect piano application. The distortion of audio level was easily noticied and showed up on the two other Pixel XL models as well as on his wife's Google Pixel XL. Meanwhile on the Nexus 6 the sound was not distorted even when they application was playing on the highest level of volume.

According to PhoneArena, Buckman posted that he is now on his fifth Pixel XL, and he has discovered something of a workaround for those who have experience flashing custom ROMs on their rooted Android hansets. With the Pixel and Pixel XL.

Buckman discovered that unlocking the bootloader, installing the TWRP recovery image, and flashing WETA audio (found on the sourcelink) will take care of the problem. He uploaded a video of the workaround, which you can view by clicking on the video at the top of this story.

According to Ibtimes, Google Pixel devices audio issue can be solved by flashing custom ROMs after rooting the device. Experts suggests that dont root the device unless one don't know about the process. Here are some simple steps to perform custom ROM.

Unlock the Bootloader first by connecting the decive to a PC and enabling Developer Options and USB debugging in the setting. ADB and Fastboost software are required on PC for doing so. Then Install the TWRP recovery image. Flash the device with WETA Audio mod for pixel

This is a little complex for users average workaround and one could end up losing warranty. Instead users might need to wait for Google to disseminate a software update. Now that the issue has been acknowledged by the company, a fix could be soon on the way How To Get Rid Of Static Distortion Google Pixel Audio Issues

