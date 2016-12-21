LG blames cheap USB Type-C cables for V20 bootloops

In January this year LG acknowledged the bootlooping issue on its LG G4 smartphone and the company assured that it will repair the affected devices. At that time company said there was a hardware fault with the device that is causing this issue. Now the same issues has come back as an nightmare for the company, some reports claimed that the issue has presented on LG V20 as well. Interestingly company is coming up with different explanation this time.

According to Itechnology, an LG official said the bootlooping issue presented itself on LG V20 smartphones are due to the fact that the users are not using the genuine USB Type-C cables with the phone. Company is giving silly excuses instead of solving the root cause of the problem.

Recently, GSMArena showed that the LG V20 in an infinite loop was reportedly posted on internet community Kangang. The video showed the smartphone is repeatedly restarting but not going beyond LG's logo.

However, a Reddit user who goes by the username Nathan K and is familiar with USB Type-C peripherals doesn't seem to agree with company's claim, as pointed out by GSM Arena. Nathan K said that a third-party USB Type-C cable is highly unlikely to cause the bootlooping issue "unless exceptional situations arose."

A number of issues have arisen with the increasing use of USB-C cables, including the introduction of Chinese knock-offs. In fact, this is what led for the development of a new USB-C Authentication Spec to verify which USB-C cables with operate properly and safely.

As there haven't been many cases reported about the issue, users will have to wait and see if the company makes another acknowledgement of the issue or issues a warning against use of fake USB Type-C cables, if their use is indeed the reason for the issue.