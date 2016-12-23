Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 24, 2016 | Updated at 7:55 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Raspberry Pi PIXEL desktop now on Mac/PC, promises to revive old laptops

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 12:10 PM EST
Raspberry Pi Computer Manufacturing

Raspberry Pi Computer Manufacturing(Photo : Simon Dawson/Getty Images)

The Raspberry Pi Foundation just revealed an early Christmas gift for all the good little Linux lovers and Raspberry Pi fans across the globe, as the organization announced that they've ported an early prototype of the Raspberry Pi's Pixel desktop experience to Mac and Windows Pcs. That means users can now run the gorgeous Pixel desktop experience natively on their regular laptop by booting from a USB drive.

The PIXEL desktop has been optimized to run on the Pi's relatively modest, smartphone-targeted hardware, with the latest release of the board packing a quad-core 1.2GHz ARM-based processor.

According to PcWorld, Pixel is a Linux desktop experience based on Debian Linux. The Raspberry Pi Foundation first rolled it out to Pi devices in September. Pixel is designed to be a low resource desktop environment that will give more features than typical Raspberry Pi desktop distribution.

TechRepublic reported that the approach taken in porting the desktop to x86 machines, PIXEL is suited for running on older Pcs ehich are too slow to run modern operating systems says Eben Upton co-creator of the Raspberry Pi.

The Mac/PC release of the desktop includes the same bundled office suite, browser, educational games and programming tools users can find on PIXEL on the Pi, apart from Minecraft and Wolfram Mathematica, due to licensing reasons.

For now Pixel for PC and Mac is just an experiment, and an early one at that. Upton warns that some hardware configurations may not match the software and will not be able to work properly due to wide variety of hardware out there. If this version of the desktop turns into a more official project then the Raspberry Pi folks will work to fix any issues that arise during use.

The Pi was designed to get kids to learn about computers and programming, and Upton said this latest move will also allow schools to run PIXEL on PCs in classrooms, allowing students to use the same software and tools in lessons that they use on their Pi at home.

SEE ALSO

Apple Updates AirPort Firmware to Fix Disappearing Base Station Issue

You can use the LG UltraFine 5K display with older Mac But not at 5K

Google Pixel Audio Issues: How To Get Rid Of Static Distortion

LG blames cheap USB Type-C cables for V20 bootloops

Alleged Nokia P flagship leaks, may still be in the cards with Snapdragon 835 and 6 GB RAM

TagsRaspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 2 Model B+, Raspberry Pi Foundation, Raspberry Raspberry, wwe smackdown, iMac, Friday Night Smackdown spoilers, Macy's, MacBook, MacBookmac, Macbook Air, tech news, tech newstech, tech, tech newstechtech, Wearable tech, Diversity in Tech, Latino Tech Trends, Latin American Tech, Latin American Techtech, technology, Wearable techtech

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Indian Paintbrush Fantastic Mr. Fox

Mystery Behind the Death of Chyna Revealed

WWE Supertars Chyna's Death Cause, Combined Alcohol and Drug Effect Autopsy Reveals

Investigations on the death cause of Chyna, late WWE superstar had finally been revealed and officials confirm that there is no trace of suicide.
Roman Reigns reacts during the WWE Smackdown on September 1, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns in WWE Royal Rumble 2017, Details Here
LeBron James and Jay Z speak onstage during the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016

LeBron James Targets Shaquille O’Neal For Seventh Place In NBA All-time Scoring List After Overtaking Moses Malone For Eighth Place
Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant UFC Bout Attracts 4.8 Million Viewers on Fox Show
Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.

Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics