Apple Updates AirPort Firmware to Fix Disappearing Base Station Issue

Apple released AirPort Base Station Firmware Update 7.7.8 on Tuesday, the update fixes an issue that causes some AirPort Base Stations to disappears from AirPort Utility when Find My Mac is on. It’s specifically for AirPort Extreme and AirPort Time Capsule base stations with 802.11ac.

Apple is regularly using firmare updates for a number of its products to fix the issues occurred in their products like iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and of course Apple Watch but not so familiar with seeing updates trickle through for Wi-Fi based stations these days.That is the biggest challenge today with Apple. Company is taking an oppurtunity to push out updates for products like the AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme and the AirPort Time Capsule, bumping the firmware versions up to 7.6.8 for AirPort Express, and 7.7.8 for the company’s higher-end Extreme and Time Capsule AirPort models.

According to Redmondpie it's very difficult to actually introduce new changes and functionality into products like Apple's Wi-Fi base stations with software improvements. And it 's more difficult when it's widely rumored that Apple has internally discontinued its AirPort Wi-Fi routers, with the team including all the engineering resources now company is moving towards Apple TV division. The company hasn't made and formal announcements regarding it though.

Advertisement

As per MacObserver Apple don't want any lavish improvements and feature upgrades on products because ultimately it will end-up killing off. That's why both the firmware version 7.6.8 and 7.7.8 will not bring any functionality improvements, but do fixes the bugs and improves the stability with the products.

The newly released AirPort firmware updates can be downloaded and installed using the AirPort Utility app Available for iOs and macOs.

Even though the rumors of Apple's discontinuing AiPort routers circulating in online media the company is still committed to push out their bug fixes and security improvements to existing hardware on a case by case basis.