Wednesday, December 28, 2016

‘Yo-Kai Watch’ Ending Song’s Dream5 Disbands, To Pursue Separate Careers

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 11:43 AM EST
Dream5

Dream5(Photo : Dream5/Official Facebook page)

You probably heard them on most of the ending songs of the anime series “Yo-Kai Watch” While still on the peak of their career, Dream5 is sorry to announce that they are disbanding effective next year.

The management of Dream5 announced on Monday, just after Christmas day, that the group will be breaking up and each members will be focusing on their individual endeavors. This came as a shock to the fans considering that there has been no prior indication of disbandment.

“Dream5 has decided to end its activities with current members on December 31, 2016. We sincerely apologize to everyone who has supported us so far that it has become a sudden announcement,” read the announcement in Avex, the official website of the Japanese group.

“Regarding the member’s future, we will continue to pursue towards each goal,” continued the announcement. Akira Takano specifically mentioned that he will be pursuing his theatric performance.
“Since this year, I have been challenging theater. I love plays … I will never forget my original intention and I want to push on the top,” wrote Takano.

Debuted on 2009, Dream5 has four albums ever since. In addition to that, the group’s second “Yo-kai Watch” ending theme single called “Dan Dan Dubi Super!” topped Oricon’s weekly singles chart in its first week which is a feat that had not been accomplished by a teen band for 40 years, as per Anime Network.

The group also performed at the Kohaku Uta Gassen, which is a New Year’s Ever singing contest and Japan’s most viewed music television program. They were originally composed of five members: Momona Tamakawa, Kotori Shigemoto, Mikoto Hibi, Yuno Ohara, and Takano. Tamakawa, however, left the group in April due to self-esteem issues.

While the group is saddened for the abrupt and immediate break-up, Dream5 offered their heartfelt thanks to everyone. Stay tuned for more updates!

