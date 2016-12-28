Owners Of MacBook Pro Touch Bar Would Want The New Spotify: Consumer Reports Revealed Device Is Not Recommend Due To Battery’s Inconsistency

For anyone who has already owned a MacBook would also want to get the new Spotify. Like Apple's new MacBook, a new Spotify has come just to suit the new device that has released by Apple. The new Spotify has several new features specifically created for the updated laptop. But a review from customers suggests that the new upgraded device has an issue on its battery.

The new update of Spotify hopes to get even close to iTunes experience it could give to its consumers. It does support the new Touch Bar controls in the latest MacBook and also incorporates with the new AirPods. Users can use the Touch Bar to scroll through their music library, hit the different button like pause, play or even shuffle their tracks, Digital Trends has reported.

There is also a new volume slider on the Touch Bar, and this means that users can control now how loud they wanted. The Spotify didn't forget the AirPods to have a new feature, the "auto-pause," wherein Spotify will automatically pause when the user's AirPods suddenly pop off their ears.

The new update by Spotify surely loved by many while the Apple is doing its best as there have only 20 million subscribers compared to Spotify that has now 40 million. In addition, according to the report by CNET, Apple is now working on customers reports as the users conducted a surprise report stating that they didn't recommend the device because of its erratic and inconsistent battery life results.

Phil Schiller, the Apple senior vice president tweeted on late Friday stating that the company is now working with CR to deeply understands their tests as he further claimed that the result didn't match their results. Moreover, the B&H Photo is now offering a huge sale on the new 15-inch MacBook Pro with $200 off with a copy of Parallels 12 that normally around $79.95.