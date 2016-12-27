Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 4 Second Half Airs On January 10, 2017: The Threat of Aida and her LMD's; Daisy Becomes New S.H.I.E.L.D Director

Actress Ming-Na Wen attends Marvel Contest Of Champions at 'Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 premiere held at Pacific Theatre at The Grove on September 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California

Actress Ming-Na Wen attends Marvel Contest Of Champions at 'Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 premiere held at Pacific Theatre at The Grove on September 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California(Photo : Getty Images/Tommaso Boddi)

The comeback of 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' in January promises a new villain to test the agent's power over the superpower. Season 4 will be featuring the use of LMD's or Life Model Decoy in the form of Melinda May as she was abducted by the android Aida. The now uncontrollable creation of Holden Radcliffe may be the reason why the use androids or machines are prohibited as stated in the Sokovia accords.

With "May" within their midst, Aida can roll out her plan, but as per reports from ComicBook, her plans are still unknown; contrary to her role in fighting out Eli Morrow's evil plans. As this new enemy unfolds before them, their team is once again at the brink of danger as they can share the fate of May and be replaced by an LMD version. The second half of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 4 will be titled as 'LMD', making this as obviously the main threat they will be facing, along with Senator Nadeer and the Anti-Inhuman Watchdogs.

As the tension of a new enemy comes, a promotion is yet to come for Daisy as she was offered the Director's position. According to a report from Entertainment Weekly, Daisy may be fulfilling her role in the comic books and maybe eating her own words after Coulson praised her leadership capabilities. Jed Whedon, executive producer of the series, is not closing his doors to this possibility but depends on all the changes to the outcome of each episode and how it will transform Daisy from a rookie to a veteran Inhuman.

As the holiday season is fast nearing its end, TV series' will return to their regular timeslot and continue what the episodes have left off. For Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D Season 4, its first episode for the year 2017 will air on January 10, only on ABC.

