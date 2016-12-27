‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Trailers to Arrive in Spring 2017; Action Scenes Confirm Knights of Ren Clash

People dressed as Stormtroopers from the Star Wars franchise of films pose on the Millennium Bridge to promote the latest release in the series, 'Rogue One', on December 15, 2016 in London, England.(Photo : Getty Images)/Leon Neal)

With the release of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", many fans are expecting to see a trailer of the much-awaited eighth installment of the Star Wars series. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the first trailer of Luke, Rey, and the rest of the gang.

In an interview with journalist Lizo Mzimba, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy stated that a trailer for the upcoming "Star Wars" movie is coming "pretty soon". She also stated that after a bit of breathing room, fans will start to see things during the spring.

As Movie Web points out, Lucasfilm may have opted to delay the release of the trailer to focus the conversations to the "Star Wars" spinoff that is out right now, which explains the "breathing room". Also, the Star Wars Celebration, which will be in April 2017, will be just in time for the "spring" timeline Kennedy hinted.

It should also be remembered that while the trailers for The Force Awakens were released more than a year before its premiere, it needed all the hype and buzz, for it was the first main "Star Wars" title to be released since "Revenge of the Sith" in 2005.

Meanwhile, International Business Times report that some action sequences were filmed at Skellig Michael, which is used as the set for the planet Ahch-To. This is the planet where Rey (Daisy Ridley) found Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) seen at the end of "The Force Awakens", and is established to be the location of Rey's Force training in Episode 8. The action scenes, if correct, may refer to previous rumors regarding the clash between Luke and Rey against the Knights of Ren, which is led by Adam Driver's Kylo Ren.

"Star Wars: Episode 8", scheduled for a December 2017 release, is directed by Rian Johnson and stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, among others.