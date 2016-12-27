Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 1:34 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Trailers to Arrive in Spring 2017; Action Scenes Confirm Knights of Ren Clash

By Sheila Postigo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 10:37 PM EST
People dressed as Stormtroopers from the Star Wars franchise of films pose on the Millennium Bridge to promote the latest release in the series, 'Rogue One', on December 15, 2016 in London, England.

People dressed as Stormtroopers from the Star Wars franchise of films pose on the Millennium Bridge to promote the latest release in the series, 'Rogue One', on December 15, 2016 in London, England.(Photo : Getty Images)/Leon Neal)

With the release of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", many fans are expecting to see a trailer of the much-awaited eighth installment of the Star Wars series. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the first trailer of Luke, Rey, and the rest of the gang.

In an interview with journalist Lizo Mzimba, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy stated that a trailer for the upcoming "Star Wars" movie is coming "pretty soon". She also stated that after a bit of breathing room, fans will start to see things during the spring.

As Movie Web points out, Lucasfilm may have opted to delay the release of the trailer to focus the conversations to the "Star Wars" spinoff that is out right now, which explains the "breathing room".  Also, the Star Wars Celebration, which will be in April 2017, will be just in time for the "spring" timeline Kennedy hinted.

It should also be remembered that while the trailers for The Force Awakens  were released more than a year before its premiere, it needed all the hype and buzz, for it was the first main "Star Wars" title to be released since "Revenge of the Sith" in 2005.

Meanwhile, International Business Times report that some action sequences were filmed at Skellig Michael, which is used as the set for the planet Ahch-To. This is the planet where Rey (Daisy Ridley) found Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) seen at the end of "The Force Awakens", and is established to be the location of Rey's Force training in Episode 8. The action scenes, if correct, may refer to previous rumors regarding the clash between Luke and Rey against the Knights of Ren, which is led by Adam Driver's Kylo Ren.

"Star Wars: Episode 8", scheduled for a December 2017 release, is directed by Rian Johnson and stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, among others. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

Assassin’s Creed Panned in Reviews; Continues the Video Game Movie Curse

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Survival Update Adds New Co-Op Mode

Jennifer Lawrence Leaves X-Men Return Hanging; Wants to Appear in MCU Film

Killer Instinct’s Recent Survey Aims to Please Fans With More Content

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinity Gems Take Center Stage

TagsStar Wars, episode 8, Ahch-To, Rian Johnson

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Sonh Ji-hyo Kim Jong-kook

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Kings vs. 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins Lift Kings Over Philadelphia

DeMarcus Cousins made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 102-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Golden State Warriors official photo

Kevin Durant Slams the NBA for Last Two Minute Report: ‘The game is over. We’re moving on.’
DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Thomas Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers battle for a rebound in the first half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

LA Lakers End Losing Skid With Win Against Clippers; Chris Paul Misses Another Game Due to Injury
Roman Reigns

WWE Raw Review December 26: Roman Reigns Retains US Championship Belt against Kevin Owens; Shield Sweeps Jeri-KO
Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

Brooklyn Nets Randy Foye Beats Hornets With 120-118 Victory
UFC 205: Weigh-ins

UFC 207 Fight: Ronda Rousey Returns
Shaquille O'Neal

Pat Riley Calls Shaquille O’Neal A “Franchise Changer” As Jersey No. 32 Is Retired

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics