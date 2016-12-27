Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 1:33 PM ET

Carrie Fisher Dies at 60 Following Heart Attack; Mark Hamill Devastated

First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 08:22 PM EST
Carrie Fisher, best known as Princess Leia Organa of the Star Wars franchise, has passed away Tuesday morning. Following a heart attack onboard a flight from London to Los Angeles last week, daughter Billie Lourd confirms her mother's passing.

After being rushed to an LA hospital on December 23, fans and family were holding on to the actress' recovery, with mother Debbie Reynolds, also a Hollywood star, stating via Twitter that Carrie was on a stable condition on Christmas day. Uncle Bill Reynolds even shares that the family was not expecting the death to happen, with the family looking positive and upbeat, Telegraph reports.

Other Hollywood figures expressed their sadness and loss through social media. While celebrities like Dan Akroyd and Star Wars co-star Billy Dee Williams shared insightful and touching messages, Mark Hamill, the actor behind Luke Skywalker, Leia's brother in the Star Wars films, expresses himself in a brief, three-word Tweet that hits the spot: "no words #Devastated."

Apart from her work in Star Wars, the actress was also seen in other movies like The Blues Brothers, When Harry met Sally and The 'Burbs. The 1975 movie Shampoo, opposite Warren Beatty, was the actress' debut film. She has also reportedly filmed her scenes for the upcoming movie Star Wars Episode 8.

She is also an accomplished writer, with several novels and autobiographies under her name. The Princess Diarist, her most recent book, which describes an affair with a young Harrison Ford during the Original Star Wars Trilogy, recently made headlines due to its controversial content.  

Rolling Stone also recalls an interview she had with the publication a month before her passing. Asked about her fear of death, she states that she fears dying. Specifically, she does not like the pain that is associated with death.  

On her personal life, she has openly admitted to have struggled with mental illness (she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder) and substance abuse (from pot, to LSD, to cocaine). Her drug addiction was tackled in her one-woman play 'Wishful Drinking', which is now a novel, and in her memoir 'Postcards from the Edge', which was turned into a feature film starring Meryl Streep.  

 

 

 

Latin Post
Real Time Analytics