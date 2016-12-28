Blac Chyna seemingly got shunned from Kris Jenner's Christmas party: Instead Blac-Rob share their own Christmas moments

It looks like Blac Chyna was not invited to the Kardashian Christmas Eve party thrown by Kris Jenner. Many might say that they saw this coming.

According to Hollywood Life, Kris Jenner recently posted a Snapchat video where she showed off Chrismas stockings for every family member.

The stockings bear names of all the members of Kardashian-Jenner clan and even Blac's two children, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend Tyga and newborn baby Dream were include. But Blac's stocking was not a part of it, despite being Rob Kardashian's fiancé.

OK! stated that an insider told People that Rob-Blac relationship was something Kris Jenner does not approve of. Few other family members, such as Kylie and Kendall Jenner also want their half brother to leave Blac.

The insider also mentioned that Kardashians thinks that Blac is in for just the money and fame and there is no truth in their relationship.

Initially the family seemed like they accepted the couple but now they are against it claiming that Chyna is showing her true colors and is being very dramatic. However, Dream Kardashian is very much loved by all the Kardashians and Jenners.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian entered into a heated argument earlier this month, resulting in Blac physically assaulting her fiancé and then walking out with their baby Dream Kardashian.

Recently, another source reveled to E! News that although the cameras weren't rolling but Blac was drunk and she started hitting Rob in his arms and back. Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble had to break into the fight to stop Blac.

However, the following week Rob publicly apologized to Blac and claimed how much he loves her and their daughter. The couple then reconciled.

Even if Blac was not invited to Kris's party, she and Rob seemingly spent their own romantic Christmas. They also shared some beautiful Christmas moments on Instagram and Snapchat.