Friday, December 23, 2016 | Updated at 5:27 AM ET

Blac Chyna not invited to Kardashian's Christmas celebration; Rob-Blac's toxic relationship is hurting baby Dream, says insiders

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 22, 2016 10:15 PM EST
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna arrive at her Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection at the Hard Rock Cafe on May 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.(Photo : Getty Images/ Greg Doherty)

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's volatile relationship feud is far from over. The spousal war has already taken on social media for all to see.

Last weekend Blac walked out on Rob with their baby daughter Dream and claimed that the relationship is over. Rob, however, did publically apologize to his wife on Instagram by professing his love for her and admitting his faults.

Reportedly their brief split up is now over and the couple is back together. But as per People, the other Kardashians are far from accepting Blac.

OK! stated that an insider told People that Blac Chyna is not invited to Rob's mom Kris Jenner's Christmas party as she doesn't support Rob-Blac relationship. Some of Rob's family, including half sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner want him to break up with Blac for good.

The source further mentioned that Kardashians believe that their son and Blac are leading a fake relationship and she is only in for the money and fame.

Even if initially the family accepted the couple, but now they are strongly against it and thinks that Chyna is showing her true colors with all the drama.

Recently, another source reveled to E!News that Blac has even physically abused Rob Kardashian in a drunken state. According to the source, she was drunk and was hitting her fiancé in his arms and back.

A source also stated to People that although Chyna loves Rob, but maybe she is not in love with him. On the other hand, Rob is completely infatuated and obsessed with her.

Blac knows that she can control Rob and wears the pant in the relationship. The source believes that they both are being very dramatic and it's a toxic relationship.

An insider told People that it's not healthy for a child to grow up in an environment where parents are constantly fighting.

 

 

Latin Post
Real Time Analytics