Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna back together after social media meltdown; Drunk E! reality star punched fiancé and called him ‘fat,’ ‘lazy’ [Report]

By Kanika Gupta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 10:24 AM EST
Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection(Photo : Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

According to reports, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian declared their scandalous separation on Saturday, Dec. 17, after Chyna's social media account was reportedly hacked. The 28-year-old model alleged that her account has been hacked and someone is posting offensive updates in her guise.

While the identity of the hacker is yet to be revealed, they did post 18 screenshots of chats amongst Chyna, friend Treasure, her attorney Water Mosley and actor Jaden Smith. In all these messages, she was reportedly cussing her fiancé Rob Kardashian and his reality TV star family.

In one of the messages, the 28-year-old E! reality star referred to Rob as "fat," "jealous" and "lazy," according to E! Online

Following Chyna's alleged hack, Rob confirmed on Snapchat that his fiancée has moved out of their home, taking with her their 1-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. Rob also confessed that after reading Chyna's messages, he is "not feeling so good" and that he has never been so heartbroken.

E! News also exclusively reported that the fight was not just verbal but also turned into a physical altercation when drunk Chyna started punching Rob in his back, revealed a source at the couple's house at that moment.

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's boyfriend, had to intervene to pull Chyna off Rob. The publication also added that this is not the first time that Chyna attacked Rob physically.

29-year-old Rob later found out it via Snapchat story that Chyna is "done" with him and his drama. She also accused her fiancé for abusing her verbally every day. Soon he came up with an Instagram post of his own, blaming Chyna for not respecting his love and leaving him alone.

After a very public breakup between the sparring couple, the two are back together and call it a "heat of the moment" split, Us Weekly reported.

According to a source close to Chyna, Rob apologized over the phone for his jealous and insecure behavior. The source also added that it was impossible for Chyna to live with her fiancé anymore. They would always fight over mean things they both say to each other.

However, just 48-hours after their social media meltdown, Rob apologized to Chyna over Instagram, calling her a wonderful mother to their daughter and that he loves her.

A source confirmed that the two have reconciled and that their fight is over. For now, the couple is focused on their month old daughter and their own series, "Rob & Chyna."

