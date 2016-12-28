Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumour: Galaxy S 8 expected to feature 8GB RAM and virtual assistant support

A Samsung Galaxy Note 7 lays on a counter in plastic bags after it was returned to a Best Buy on September 15, 2016 in Orem, Utah. (Photo : Getty Images/Photo by George Frey)

Samsung's upcoming smartphone, Samsung Galaxy 8 with a virtual assistant is expected to come up with next year in April. As per the rumor, Samsung will release two variants of the device: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

According to Gear, earlier the Galaxy S8 was rumored to feature 6GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. But the new prominent leak regarding new upcoming Samsung's Smartphone's, suggests that the Galaxy S8 is expected to feature 8GB RAM and a newer UFS 2.1 flash storage chip.

Samsung generally follows the same year launch every year and introduce new flagship at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona in February end. However, the latest report pointed that Samsung will be a change in strategy for 2017.

According to Tom's Guide, South Korean publication Navar, Samsung could be working on a Smartphone with a 6-inch display. The report says Samsung did consider using an S-Pen with the Galaxy S8 Plus.

One of the key features that Samsung will introduce a new virtual Assistant in its upcoming Galaxy S8 series. Samsung could add a dedicated button o launch this virtual assistant. At the time, of acquiring Viv-Labs Samsung's executive have also spoken about the upcoming virtual assistant.

Rumors have also indicated Samsung will reduce the bezels on the display, and another source and another report in the Korean Herald claimed that the S8 will have a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As per the previous report, the S8 will have a 13-megapixel rear camera along with another 12 megapixel back shooter. According to a new rumor, Samsung may skip dual camera trend altogether.

According to Samsung vice president Rhee In-Jong," The current Galaxy Smartphone's need separate for users".

However, Samsung will launch Galaxy 8 in April. But the recent report suggests that Samsung has been delayed to test the phone thoroughly in order to avoid a Note 7 repeat.

