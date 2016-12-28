7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016

There are so many & most common misconceptions about science & health, that believed by people for years. Throughout this year scientists debunked many of those myths & considered as bad health ideas. Here is a list of 7 most common science & health myths, that busted this year:

1. Antibiotics can cure a cold & cough disease.

-Antibiotics were invented to fight against the disease caused by bacteria. Cough, Cold & flu diseases are caused by Virus, as example flu is caused by Influenza virus. In this scenario, if someone takes antibiotic to get rid of those diseases, then it won't work.

- It’s been a long time peoples believed that Homeopathy is the best way for medical treatment & it has no side effects. Homeopathy medicine manufacturers use extracts from plants and animals. There isn’t any record of success in people who use homeopathy to cure themselves.

3.Exercise helps to lose weight.

-Almost every people in the world used to believe that, doing exercise reduce body weight. Recent studies by obesity experts reveal that, if someone wants to cut down belly fat or body weight then they should take a proper diet. Cutting down calorie intake is the main key to becoming slim.

4.GMOs are unsafe to eat.

- According to vox report, Genetically Modified(GMO) crops are hitting the market since 1990. GMO foods are not really dangerous, food experts say. Doctors haven’t seen any symptoms of obesity, cancer, allergies or other gastrointestinal diseases on those peoples who consume GMO foods daily.

5. ‘Power posing’ make everyone act powerfully.

- Psychologists claim that it is just a weird idea that ‘power posing’ make everyone powerful. However, it has no health benefits. Standing big & tall like superheroes just enhances the flow of hormones and increases confidence.

6. No global warming ever recorded since 1998.

- It is just a false statement. The Recent environmental study shows that over the last decade global average temperature increased 0.89° Celsius. Even the year 2014 was the hottest year among the last 10 years.

7. Willpower helps everyone to accomplish goals.

- It was a universal quote, “Where there is a will there is a way”. Now psychologists proved that wrong. Psychologists say willpower doesn’t actually exist, people having self-control don’t use it.