Wednesday, December 28, 2016

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016

There are so many & most common misconceptions about science & health, that believed by people for years. Throughout this year scientists debunked many of those myths & considered as bad health ideas. Here is a list of 7 most common science & health myths, that busted this year:

1. Antibiotics can cure a cold & cough disease.
-Antibiotics were invented to fight against the disease caused by bacteria. Cough, Cold & flu diseases are caused by Virus, as example flu is caused by Influenza virus. In this scenario, if someone takes antibiotic to get rid of those diseases, then it won't work.

(Photo : gettyimages/Joe Raedle / Staff) MIAMI - AUGUST 07: Roxana Selagea, a Publix Supermarket pharmacy manager, counts out the correct number of antibiotic pills to fill a prescription August 7, 2007 in Miami, Florida.

 

2. Homeopathy is the best method for medical treatment.
- It’s been a long time peoples believed that Homeopathy is the best way for medical treatment & it has no side effects. Homeopathy medicine manufacturers use extracts from plants and animals. There isn’t any record of success in people who use homeopathy to cure themselves.

LONDON - AUGUST 26: Vials containg pills for homeopathic remedies are displayed at Ainsworths Pharmacy on August 26, 2005 in London. British medical journal The Lancet has attacked the use of homeopathic treatments saying that doctors should be honest about homeopathy's lack of benefit. A joint UK/Swiss survey of 110 trials found no convincing evidence that homeopathy worked any better than a placebo. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
(Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) LONDON - AUGUST 26: Vials containg pills for homeopathic remedies are displayed at Ainsworths Pharmacy on August 26, 2005 in London.

 

3.Exercise helps to lose weight.
-Almost every people in the world used to believe that, doing exercise reduce body weight. Recent studies by obesity experts reveal that, if someone wants to cut down belly fat or body weight then they should take a proper diet. Cutting down calorie intake is the main key to becoming slim.

REEDLEY, CA - OCTOBER 19: Seventeen year-old Marissa Hamilton walks on a treadmill during fitness training at Wellspring Academy October 19, 2009 in Reedley, California. Struggling with her weight, seventeen year-old Marissa Hamilton enrolled at the Wellspring Academy, a special school that helps teens and college level students lose weight along with academic courses. When Marissa first started her semester at Wellspring she weighed in at 340 pounds and has since dropped over 40 pounds of weight in the first two months of the program. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 16 percent of children in the US ages 6-19 years are overweight or obese, three times the amount since 1980. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) REEDLEY, CA - OCTOBER 19: Seventeen year-old Marissa Hamilton walks on a treadmill during fitness training at Wellspring Academy October 19, 2009 in Reedley, California.

 

4.GMOs are unsafe to eat.
- According to vox report, Genetically Modified(GMO) crops are hitting the market since 1990. GMO foods are not really dangerous, food experts say. Doctors haven’t seen any symptoms of obesity, cancer, allergies or other gastrointestinal diseases on those peoples who consume GMO foods daily.

BISHOP'S STORTFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 5 : A handfull of forage maize seed is held March 5, 2004 in Bishop's Stortford, England. British MPs from the Environmental Audit Committee have told the government that major new field tests should be done before any genetically modified crops are allowed to be grown commercially in Britain. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images) BISHOP'S STORTFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 5 : A handfull of forage maize seed is held March 5, 2004 in Bishop's Stortford, England.

5. ‘Power posing’ make everyone act powerfully.
- Psychologists claim that it is just a weird idea that ‘power posing’ make everyone powerful. However, it has no health benefits. Standing big & tall like superheroes just enhances the flow of hormones and increases confidence.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 29: A man dressed as Clark Kent poses as Melburnians participate in a Guinness World Record attempt for the most number of people dressed in superhero costume at Federation Square on May 29, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia. The event was organised to mark the 75th anniversary of DC Comics. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)
(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 29: A man dressed as Clark Kent poses as Melburnians participate in a Guinness World Record attempt for the most number of people dressed in superhero costume at Federation Square on May 29, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia.

6. No global warming ever recorded since 1998.
- It is just a false statement. The Recent environmental study shows that over the last decade global average temperature increased 0.89° Celsius. Even the year 2014 was the hottest year among the last 10 years.

VINCENNES BAY, ANTARTICA - JANUARY 11: Giant tabular icebergs are surrounded by ice floe drift in Vincennes Bay on January 11, 2008 in the Australian Antarctic Territory. Australia's CSIRO's atmospheric research unit has found the world is warming faster than predicted by the United Nations' top climate change body, with harmful emissions exceeding worst-case estimates. (Photo by Torsten Blackwood - Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by Torsten Blackwood - Pool/Getty Images) VINCENNES BAY, ANTARTICA - JANUARY 11: Giant tabular icebergs are surrounded by ice floe drift in Vincennes Bay on January 11, 2008 in the Australian Antarctic Territory.

7. Willpower helps everyone to accomplish goals.
- It was a universal quote, “Where there is a will there is a way”. Now psychologists proved that wrong. Psychologists say willpower doesn’t actually exist, people having self-control don’t use it.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Tatyana McFadden of the United States crossed the finish line to win the Pro Women's Wheelchair during the 2016 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 06: Tatyana McFadden of the United States crossed the finish line to win the Pro Women's Wheelchair during the 2016 TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park on November 6, 2016 in New York City.

