Why Marvel Killed Ultimates 2 & Some of its Most Powerful Characters

Deaths in the Marvel Universe aren't very much uncommon nowadays, and the deaths, resurrections, and returns of superhero characters, as well as the villains, have become almost a natural thing for the genre's biggest icons.

However, it is quite rare for a publisher to kill off and discontinue a character as powerful as the one who recently perished in Marvel Comics' Ultimates 2 #2.

About the Ultimates

According to Comicbook.com, During Ultimates 2, the so-called Ultimates are barely a team anymore. They were eventually disbanded as a result of the events that took place in Civil War II, and Captain Marvel feels particular hurt that Black Panther went from her side to Iron Man's in the conflict.

Re-establishment of the team

However, there's still work to be done. Miss America re-establishes the team; Captain Marvel, Blue Marvel, Black Panther, and Spectrum are to become heralds of Galactus. In The Ultimates, the Ultimates very first real mission was to 'fix' Galactus by helping him reach his true potential.

This would, later on, transform Galactus from the World-Eater into the Lifebringer, along with the new motto, "Everything lives." With that being made, the Ultimates, along with Anti-Man, are now the Heralds of Life.

Galactus and how the Ultimates were killed

According to Screenhype, It was Galactus' sudden transformation that led to the shocking death of Ultimates 2 #2. While the Ultimates were focused on dealing with the ghost of the Shaper of Worlds, Galactus was being forced to answer for his physical assault on Master Order when Order and his brother, Lord Chaos, confronted Galactus about how his sudden transformation would greatly affect the cosmic balance.

Master Order and Lord Chaos then summoned the Living Tribunal, caretaker of the multiverse, to judge Galactus for his mistakes. They laid their complaints, but somehow, the Living Tribunal favored Galactus instead.

This has lead towards The Tribunal making his judgment on retaining Galactus of what he has become, but as a consequence, he will wipe out every being that transformed him into what he is now, thus the end of the Ultimates.