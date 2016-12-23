Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'xXx' Update: Vin Diesel vs Donnie Yen in New Return of Xander Cage Clip

Paramount Pictures and Revolution Studios have recently released a video clip for the upcoming "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" movie. The trailer video features stars Vin Diesel and Donnie Yen in a very intense and extreme motorcycle race. You can check the said clip on the video below.

An all-new Xander Cage

According to ComingSoon, The third chapter of the hit blockbuster franchise that ultimately redefined the spy thriller will find extreme athlete turned government operative agent Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of his self-imposed retirement. He will be going up against a dangerously deadly alpha warrior named Xiang (Donnie Yen) and his team in a bloody race to recover and obtain a seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora's Box.

New companions

While recruiting an all-new team of thrill-seeking companions, Xander finds himself involved in a deadly conspiracy that points towards collusion of the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series' signature bad-ass attitude, the upcoming "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" will be raising the bar on the extreme action, featuring some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

Star-studded cast of characters

Joining Diesel is Ruby Rose, Samuel Jackson, Ruby Rose (Orange is the New Black), Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Toni Collette (Krampus), Rory McCann, Tony Jaa (Furious 7), Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries), Danny Wu, and 2015 Miss Universe contestant Ariadna Gutierrez.

Just by seeing these names, anyone can conclude that this movie is going to be jam-packed with a lot of action brought by a star-studded cast of characters.

xXx Production and official Release Date

According to LRM, The film is directed by D.J. Caruso and executively produced by Joe Roth, Vin Diesel himself, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent. "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" is set to hit the big screen on January 20, 2017. Stay tuned for more updates on the film.

