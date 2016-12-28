Top 5 Best Economy Cars Of 2016 Is Here

Economy cars are perhaps the most desired four wheelers on the road for vehicle lovers all around. 2016 may not have seen much instances of stunning vehicles in the genres like sports, racing, SUV etc. But it has definitely witnessed tremendous height with some of the exclusive masterpieces in the segment of the economy class. Here is a list of 5 most desirable Economy models which were unveiled by the big names of Car industry this year.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Keeping in mind the taste of most of the riders Chevrolet brought out a new 2016 Cruze which is far improved and advanced than its earlier edition. The latest variant has larger wheels and tiny side walls. The car has been equipped with 1.4 led Turbo jet engine with 153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. The technical compatibilities are quite more impressive housed with better road sense. The engine is turbocharged with 4 Cylinder Engine. According to CNET, the price range starts from USD 16,620. All over, it's a good thing to grab in sedan class.

2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI

Volkswagen also went little out of the box with its 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI. The model is pretty impressive with a newly designed outlook and chassis. The model, specifically marked as TSI S series, evolves with 4 turbocharged Cylinder Engines alongside 177 horsepower and 199-pound-feet of torque.The model. It has smaller wheels and larger side walls which allow very low outbound sound while on road and offers a pretty comfortable ride. The price range starts from USD 18,495 as per potential sources.

2016 Mazda Mazda6

Mazda has also uncovered a brilliant masterpiece named The Mazda6 under the hud of Economy Cars. The car has been equipped with tremendous features like excellent wheelbase of 111.4 in, Overall length of 192.7 in and height of 57.1 in and a superlative base curb weight (lbs) 3179 lbs. The car comes with an ABS equipped 4-Wheel Disc Brakes and 4 turbocharged cylinder engines. As per the official website of Mazda, the price range starts from USD 21,945 (Sports model).

2017 Hyundai Elantra

The newly launched Hyundai Elantra is another stunner in the economy class with some incredible elements equipped within it.The car comes with an improved engine with 6 manual speed transmissions. The car has been equipped with Wheelbase of 106.3 in, an overall length of 179.9 in and overall height of 56.5 in and base curb weight of 2767 lbs. The car comes with ABS equipped Front Disc and Rear Drum brakes alongside four-cylinder engines. The car is available with USD 17,150 only.

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback

Honda has evolved with its cast in the range of most desired economy car range with its 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback. The car is just perfect for traveling outstations with improved wheelbase and advanced road sense. The sensational model comes with 1.5-liter turbocharged engine powered by 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque when paired with the six-speed manual transmission. The sports model of 2017 Civic Hatchback has been price tagged with USD 19,700 only.