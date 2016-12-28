Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 | Updated at 12:43 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Top 5 Best Economy Cars Of 2016 Is Here

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 06:40 AM EST
Top 5 Economy Cars of 2016

Top 5 Economy Cars of 2016(Photo : Flickr/InSapphoWeTrust)

Economy cars are perhaps the most desired four wheelers on the road for vehicle lovers all around. 2016 may not have seen much instances of stunning vehicles in the genres like sports, racing, SUV etc. But it has definitely witnessed tremendous height with some of the exclusive masterpieces in the segment of the economy class. Here is a list of 5 most desirable Economy models which were unveiled by the big names of Car industry this year.

2016 Chevrolet Cruze 

Keeping in mind the taste of most of the riders Chevrolet brought out a new 2016 Cruze which is far improved and advanced than its earlier edition. The latest variant has larger wheels and tiny side walls. The car has been equipped with 1.4 led Turbo jet engine with 153 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque. The technical compatibilities are quite more impressive housed with better road sense. The engine is turbocharged with 4 Cylinder Engine. According to CNET, the price range starts from USD 16,620. All over, it's a good thing to grab in sedan class.

2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI

Volkswagen also went little out of the box with its 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI. The model is pretty impressive with a newly designed outlook and chassis. The model, specifically marked as TSI S series, evolves with 4 turbocharged Cylinder Engines alongside 177 horsepower and 199-pound-feet of torque.The model. It has smaller wheels and larger side walls which allow very low outbound sound while on road and offers a pretty comfortable ride. The price range starts from USD 18,495 as per potential sources.

2016 Mazda Mazda6  

Mazda has also uncovered a brilliant masterpiece named The Mazda6 under the hud of Economy Cars. The car has been equipped with tremendous features like excellent wheelbase of 111.4 in, Overall length of 192.7 in and height of 57.1 in and a superlative base curb weight (lbs) 3179 lbs. The car comes with an ABS equipped 4-Wheel Disc Brakes and 4 turbocharged cylinder engines. As per the official website of Mazda, the price range starts from USD 21,945 (Sports model).

2017 Hyundai Elantra 

The newly launched Hyundai Elantra is another stunner in the economy class with some incredible elements equipped within it.The car comes with an improved engine with 6 manual speed transmissions. The car has been equipped with Wheelbase of 106.3 in, an overall length of 179.9 in and overall height of 56.5 in and base curb weight of 2767 lbs. The car comes with ABS equipped Front Disc and Rear Drum brakes alongside four-cylinder engines. The car is available with USD 17,150 only.

2017 Honda Civic Hatchback 

Honda has evolved with its cast in the range of most desired economy car range with its 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback. The car is just perfect for traveling outstations with improved wheelbase and advanced road sense. The sensational model comes with 1.5-liter turbocharged engine powered by 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet of torque when paired with the six-speed manual transmission. The sports model of 2017 Civic Hatchback has been price tagged with USD 19,700 only.     

 

       

 

 

SEE ALSO

Quick Installation Guide For Google Project Fi

Users Complain Google Home Randomly Stops Playing Music

OnePlus 2 Users See Network Drop After Installing Oxygen OS 3.5.5 Update; Solution Awaited

Moto X Style Soon To See Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update

Samsung To Launch 6-Inch Model Of Galaxy S8

Tags2016 Chevrolet Cruze, 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI, 2016 Mazda Mazda6, 2017 Hyundai Elantra and 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback, Top 5 Best Economy Cars

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Sonh Ji-hyo Kim Jong-kook

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Kings vs. 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins Lift Kings Over Philadelphia

DeMarcus Cousins made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 20.9 seconds lifting the Sacramento Kings to a 102-100 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Golden State Warriors official photo

Kevin Durant Slams the NBA for Last Two Minute Report: ‘The game is over. We’re moving on.’
DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Thomas Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers battle for a rebound in the first half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

LA Lakers End Losing Skid With Win Against Clippers; Chris Paul Misses Another Game Due to Injury
Roman Reigns

WWE Raw Review December 26: Roman Reigns Retains US Championship Belt against Kevin Owens; Shield Sweeps Jeri-KO
Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

Brooklyn Nets Randy Foye Beats Hornets With 120-118 Victory
UFC 205: Weigh-ins

UFC 207 Fight: Ronda Rousey Returns
Shaquille O'Neal

Pat Riley Calls Shaquille O’Neal A “Franchise Changer” As Jersey No. 32 Is Retired

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics