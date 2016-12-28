Top 10 games of 2017 which are must-play for everyone; Crashlands, Kathy Rain and many more

This year has been great for gamers and the gaming industry. Be it mobile, tablets or console millions of users have been downloading it and for free and in paid versions.

In no particular order, let's check out the top 10 games one must have in 2017.

Crashlands

As per Gamezebo, Crashlands is an action-adventure role-playing video game which created a storm this year. The list of quests is constantly developing, it's challenging and fun and available in App Store, Google Play and in Steam.

Super Mario Run

Super Mario Run is a side-scrolling, auto-running video game for iOS and Android devices. Released by Nintendo, this polished Mario game gained instant popularity because of its complexity of earning coins and beating opposition.

Kathy Rain

As per CNET, Kathy Rain brings back the nostalgia of 90s with its old pixeleted graphics. The game is based on Kathy and her quest to find the answers to the question her grandfather has left behind.

It is a paid game available of Android and iOS.

Le Parker Sous Chef Extraordinaire

An underrated game because of its genre many believe it to be a simple challenge based game. However, Le Parker Sous Chef Extraordinaire is nothing but that.

Available in iOS, while it is cute, the game is quite difficult but fun. Users have to play the role of sous chef Parker who has many quests in front him to complete to retrieve the recipe of his meringue, beat the bad guy and rescue the kidnapped princess.

Silent Depth

Users play as a WWII submarine captain in the US Navy on patrol in the Pacific Ocean while undertaking various missions of takedowns. The environment is simulated to match that of realistic ocean conditions.

It's optimized for phone screens and is available on Android and iOS platforms.

Punch Club

Punch Club is a sporting management simulation developed by Lazy Bear Games and published by tinyBuild Games. This is more than just a boxing or fighting game; it has an interesting storylines a, retro graphics and tough to overcome levels engage the players.

Fans are already excited to hear that a sequel is on the way.

Invisible Inc.

Invisible, Inc. is a turn-based tactics stealth video game which uses rogue-like elements. Users have to control the agents on the screen to infiltrate corporations and complete a variety of stealth missions.

Sneaking around, hacking into computer systems, disabling security systems and incapacitating guards...all these will keep the player on their toes till the very end.

Chameleon Run

Chameleon Run is an auto runner video game for iOS, Android and Windows Phone. Player controls the character and help him to reach the finish line amid obstacles and pits.

The twist is the player can touch only those objects that have the same colour as his character. Therefore, if the player needs to move on different platforms within the game, he/ she have to switch his player´s colour.

However switching colors before the finish line will fail the player to achieve one of the three tasks to complete a level.

Oh...Sir! The Insult Simulator

A fun game to play without actually harming anyone's feeling. This game enables the user to form interesting insults based on the set of phrases given to them and beat the opponents.

Available on Android and iOS.

Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a mobile strategy video game developed and published by Supercell and available on Android and iOS. The game has the elements of card games, tower defense, and multiplayer online battle arena.