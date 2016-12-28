Xiaomi will reportedly launch the flagship Mi 6 on February 6

One of the most anticipated products of 2017 is Xiaomi's flagship smartphone, Mi 6. It looks like the wait has been finally answered with a release date.

According to GSMArena, previously sources have been claiming that the device will be launched on February 14, while others disputed that it was delayed to April.

It was speculated that the April delay is happening because of delay in production. Apparently, Samsung is behind the deadline to produce the required Snapdragon 835 chipsets for Qualcomm, which will be used in Mi 6.

According to new rumors, there is no production delay and now another date is being highlighted in this prospect. Xiaomi is now said to unveil the Mi 6 on February 6.

According to BGR, the Mi 6 the last leak suggests that the smartphone will come in three processor variants. These three variants are Xiaomi Mi 6S, Mi 6E, and Mi 6P, depending the processor.

Up until now, the leaks have rumored that Xiaomi Mi 6 will feature a 2.5D curved display with a metal back. There is expected to be a physical home button that will also work as a fingerprint sensor.

Moreover the device will reportedly come with Quick Charge 4.0. Through this users will only need to charge their device for five minutes for a usage time of up to five hours or more.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is likely to run Android 7.0 Nougat or Android 7.1 Nougat update. It is also speculated that the smartphone will feature up to 6GB of RAM and support for USB Type-C.

About the camera setup, Mi 6 may have a 16MP rear shooter with dual-tone LED flash and a 4MP front camera. The back camera is expected to shoot 4K recording quality videos. Added to these, the smartphone may have a 3,000mAh battery.