December 28, 2016

Volvo To Install Skype for Business In 90 Series Models

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 28, 2016 10:19 AM EST
Volvo, one of the best automaker in the world has installed popular software used for teleconferencing. The company recently announced that Microsoft's Skype software which is often use for business would be implanted to its 90 series models.

According to the MS Power User, customers and clients have already tried using the software in their car's sound system. Some of them are now trying to figure out how to connect their phones to the software installed in their vehicles through Bluetooth.

The company has conducted surveys of people who are consistently taking conference calls in their cars. The result of the surveys would be used as proof to validate Volvo's claims that teleconferencing in cars through Skype is possible.

According to the company, Skype for business is the most intuitive and safe way to conduct a meeting or conference while someone is stuck in traffic.

 "We've all been there. Sitting in the car trying to join a conference call. You either fumble with or drop your phone while trying to connect, or you forget the long pin code to join. It's not the best way to start an important call in the car. On top of all that your attention is not where it should be - on the road," said Anders Tylman-Mikiewic, vice president of Volvo Car Group.

A conferencing Dial-In Page in skype shows that Volvo has created a Volvo group to be able to run Skype meetings in the car. In the upcoming 90 series models of the company, people mainly people in business will be able to view their upcoming meetings and join with a single click on the company's infotainment display.

Aside from installing Skype software, Volvo Company, and Microsoft are currently exploring the possibility of using Cortana - the tech company's persona assistant to improve the voice recognition in the cars.

Volvo is trying to maintain its image as one of the safest automakers in the world while enhancing its in-car technology to serve its clients better.

