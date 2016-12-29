Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tech Failures of 2016 vs Greatest Breakthroughs

Dec 29, 2016
Advantages of latest technology can be seen everywhere. Working can be enjoyable, easier, and time saving. But in contrast, it can also give disadvantages. Many traffic accidents were gadget-related. Say for example accident due to driving while texting. More families can no longer stay a long period bonding among members due to being busy with gadgets.

Since it contributes much in business, inventors continue to invent or innovate more. Some have achieved great success, others failed. Let's take a look at this year's technology greatest breakthroughs and some notable failures.

We-Vibe, a Canadian company, got sued for privacy violation. The user found out that the We-Vibe vibrator is capable of such features as collecting, monitoring, intercepting and even transmitting all usage information. The details include e-mail address, the frequency of using it and even the intensity.

Contrary to this, recent advances in energy storage using sodium, aluminum and zinc based batteries makes mini-grids feasible that can provide clean, reliable, round the clock energy sources to entire villages.

Apple issued an urgent iOS 9.3.5 update when a hacker creates a spy tool, activating the iPhone's camera and microphone and can hack the phone with a text message. This could log messages and track the movements of the owner.

Contrary to this, self-driving cars are already functional in some countries, these may not yet be fully legal in most geographies, but their potential for saving lives, cutting pollution, boosting economies, and improving quality of life for the elderly and other segments of society has led to rapid deployment of key technology forerunners along the way to full autonomy.

Fake news has spread during the 2016 U.S. election. Untrue stories such as the Pope endorsed Trump. The internet played much for it since news can be easily read today in websites.

Contrary to this, a principle in collecting Wi-Fi signals called backscattering has been started to develop more years to come communications can be used for free, as Technology Review reported.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7, a cellphone that caused damaged to users due to its fiery battery. It's the only cellphone being banned today to be brought while on planes by the U.S. Just recently, a plane had almost made an emergency landing because a wi-fi hotspot was renamed to Galaxy Note 7 and it was noticed being registered as existing internet signal when a crew opened his laptop.

In contrary to this, one of the most exciting areas of focus today is now on nanosensors. According to We Forum, nanosensors capable of circulating in the human body or being embedded in construction materials. Once connected, this Internet of Nanothings could have a huge impact on the future of medicine, architecture, agriculture and drug manufacture.

But whatever failure a technology would have it is still exciting to know and avail what is the latest technology has in store for us.

 

 

