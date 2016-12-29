Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Apple AirPods News & Updates: Heavy Battery Issues Continue to Inconvenient Users

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 02:16 PM EST
Apple seems to have a lot of problems in their products’ batteries these days. First, the new MacBook Pro was denied recommendation from Consumer Reports due the MacBook’s battery issues. And now, some people are complaining about the AirPods’ battery and charging cases.

Charging cases are used to charge the AirPods. These charging cases are advertised to hold 24 hours’ worth of charge. Since the arrival of the product to the market earlier this December, AirPod users began noticing that there is indeed a fault in the Charging Cases, as per iPhone Hacks.

Some of the users are certain that their units are defective and that there’s a heavy battery drainage problem in the charging cases. Forums after forums of defective charging cases are starting to show on Reddit and other Apple related forums.

When the AirPods first came out, the initial impressions of the battery life for both the headphones and the charging case were overall positive. A handful of tech enthusiasts were fans of the speedy charge rate of the AirPods, the granular settings of the iOS battery widget, and the battery life of the charging case as well. Mentions of battery drainage issues with the AirPods case began about a week ago, around the time the first customers had been using the headphones for a few days.

After the initial experience of using the new AirPods, some of the users say that they prefer the good old wired headphones. The constant charging and the battery problems are deemed to be a big inconvenience for them.

On one forum at Macrumors, user TomThorpe said on a comment that: “I also have this issue, they lose about 30%ish or more per day when I haven't even used them. (Tested by charging to 100% overnight, don't touch them during the day, then check the charge level in the evening) I plan to return them. I wanted to keep them in my pocket for the rare times I need headphones (like I used to with my old wired ones) without having to worry about plugging them in every few days to charge.”

The users expects that the battery drain problem of these cases are going to be corrected after an initial software update of Apple AirPods. Stay tuned for more updates!

