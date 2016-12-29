Brad Pitt Had A Christmas Weekend With Kids Exchanging Gifts: Angelina Jolie Arranged The Cordial Meeting With The Supervision Of A Therapist

Brad Pitt was given a chance to have a gift-giving moment with his six kids, all arranged by his estranged wife Angelina Jolie. The 'cordial' meet up with his ex-wife and their kids were accompanied by a therapist, as agreed upon on their custodial arrangement. Although for the past days, the divorce proceedings were becoming fiercer along with their children's privacy at stake, the holiday spirit still looms over for them.

In a recent report from AceShowbiz, the 'Allied' actor did reunite with his six children and ex-wife Angelina Jolie over the Christmas weekend. Brad Pitt make the most of the moment as they exchange gifts with children 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 11-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. As expected, a therapist was there to supervise every time Pitt visits or meet up with his children.

The Brangelina divorce was the most sensationalized at this moment, with their every move and decision being followed by media. Their recent legal brawl over their children's privacy have not escaped the prying eyes and ears of Hollywood, as Brad Pitt fights over sealing the custody papers and arrangements. However, the arrangements have already been out to the public when Jolie filed an 'October Stipulation' that revealed the gory details of Pitt's custody rights.

For now, the 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' stars made a voluntary temporary custody agreement allowing Brad Pitt to visit his children along with the supervision of a therapist. Us Weekly also reports that Pitt will also submit to drug and alcohol tests at least four times a month. As for the recent legal war, Angelina Jolie's team has called it a 'smear tactic' from Brad Pitt's team as they have already signed a joint private agreement to seal the divorce documents.

For whatever reasons and explanation that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has for each other's action, there's no denying the sensitivity of every divorce proceedings. However, there will always be their children to unite them, maybe not in marriage but towards cordiality in the future.