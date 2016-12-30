Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 31, 2016 | Updated at 1:50 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Amazon's Airship Patent Request Has Been Granted: Airborne Fulfillment Centers Will Make Drones Work More Easier

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 03:10 AM EST
The Appliances Online blimp takes off from Camden Airport on April 28, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.

The Appliances Online blimp takes off from Camden Airport on April 28, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo : Getty Images/Cameron Spencer)

Soon, online shopping is just a drop away with the recent patent request of Amazon to make shopping better, faster and convenient. With the Amazon's airship patent of up to 45,000 feet in the air, a mobile warehouse will be rounding up above, carrying some of the best buys of Amazon. A special drone will be used to drop off the products ordered, making less hassle on delivery trucks or motorcycles catching up the highway traffic.

The drone delivery service which was already tested in the United Kingdom has expanded the imagination of Amazon CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos to use airships and thus made his way into filing all the documents needed to the U.S Patent and Trademark Office. Based on reports from SFGate, the idea is to make the delivery even faster than 30 minutes as flying warehouses looms over the vicinity. Once the "airborne fulfillment center" receives the order, the nearest airship in the area will dispatch a drone to deliver the goods, right in front of the customer.

This amazing idea will be very useful to events when a customer needs the product right away without having to go to their house to pick the goods, airships will make the drone delivery service faster with its airborne fulfillment center. However, the cost of energy to deploy drones without a backload can be expensive and wasteful as per reports from The Denver Post. Drones that came from land-based warehouses need adequate energy to stay in the air, making its propellers to continually spin.

Airship designs are technologies from the 19th century when self-propelling transports were invented that time. Still, these type of facility needs to be monitored and updated due to the demands it will carry out and the products it will handle. Amazon will have to make more airships, big and small ones to cater more drones to handle more products to keep the warehouse airship floating.

Amazon's airship has no definite launching date and has not specified when they can use this kind of system. Although some patents have not materialized until now, Amazon hopes to make this happen since Facebook and Google have already used airships and drones to provide Internet connectivity to their users.

SEE ALSO

Samsung To Unveil Amazon Echo Voice Command Compatible Robo Vacuum In CES 2017

Microsoft Could Beat Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, & Facebook To Achieve $1 Trillion Market Value Because Of LinkedIn Acquisition, According To Analyst

Report: Fly Drones Can Improve Apple's Map data To Fly t with Google

'Clever Buoys' to patrol Aussie beaches to keep visitors safe from sharks

Drones to cure burned down Forests: Can drones speed up the process of replanting forests?

TagsAmazon, amazon drone delivery, amazon.com delivery by drone

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Atacama Fog Catchers

‘Fog Catchers’ In Chile Make Water Out Of Thin Air, Harvest 840 Liters A Day

As a response to water shortage, people in a little village in Chile have invented a technique to make water out of thin air. Using large nets dubbed as “Fog Cathers,” the village harvests 840 L of water a day. Read more here.
Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem
Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics