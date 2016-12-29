Samsung To Unveil Amazon Echo Voice Command Compatible Robo Vacuum In CES 2017

As the CES 2017 is coming close the heat among the tech lovers is getting more impulsive. The event is definitely going to be an incredible exhibition filled with innovative tech instances. And as the days of the show is getting closer many tech enthusiasts are getting restless to know what famous tech giants like Samsung are going to reveal for them.

Well, as per the latest insights Samsung has also planned for a big surprise for all its fans out there. The company has announced that alongside other range of devices the company is going to uncover 'Powerbot VR7000', a robotic vacuum that features Amazon Echo voice compatibility

According to BGR, Samsung has stated in a press release that 'Powerbot VR7000' will be accessible with Amazon Echo's dedicated Amazon Alexa voice assistant. However, Samsung has stressed much on how the voice command will be integrated with the Echo but as per the currently surfaced outline, it can be expected to work and activate as a self-driven device.

As per Tech Crunch, the said robot vacuum will be in line with the Neato vacuum functionality that was released in the last month which is speculated to work with commands like "Alexa, ask Neato to start cleaning" and "Alexa, ask Neato to pause cleaning."

Samsung has even said that all its Wi-Fi connectivity enabled 'Powerbots' will have voice assistance accessibility. However, it is not clear by what time all the devices in this lineup will get to see this compatibility. The new Powerbot VR7000 is said to be smaller in size and features attribute to clean the deepest corners which its predecessors lack a bit. There are has been no information surfaced yet by the South Korean tech master on its pricing or availability. Potential sources stated that all these insights will be declared by Samsung as soon as it is revealed in the CES 2017 event.