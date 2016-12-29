Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 31, 2016 | Updated at 1:53 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Samsung To Unveil Amazon Echo Voice Command Compatible Robo Vacuum In CES 2017

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 09:09 AM EST
Samsung is bringing an Amazon Echo-compatible robot vacuum to CES

Samsung is bringing an Amazon Echo-compatible robot vacuum to CES(Photo : Samsung/Business Wire)

As the CES 2017 is coming close the heat among the tech lovers is getting more impulsive. The event is definitely going to be an incredible exhibition filled with innovative tech instances. And as the days of the show is getting closer many tech enthusiasts are getting restless to know what famous tech giants like Samsung are going to reveal for them.

Well, as per the latest insights Samsung has also planned for a big surprise for all its fans out there. The company has announced that alongside other range of devices the company is going to uncover 'Powerbot VR7000', a robotic vacuum that features Amazon Echo voice compatibility 

According to BGR, Samsung has stated in a press release that 'Powerbot VR7000' will be accessible with Amazon Echo's dedicated Amazon Alexa voice assistant. However, Samsung has stressed much on how the voice command will be integrated with the Echo but as per the currently surfaced outline, it can be expected to work and activate as a self-driven device.

As per Tech Crunch, the said robot vacuum will be in line with the Neato vacuum functionality that was released in the last month which is speculated to work with commands like "Alexa, ask Neato to start cleaning" and "Alexa, ask Neato to pause cleaning." 

Samsung has even said that all its Wi-Fi connectivity enabled 'Powerbots' will have voice assistance accessibility. However, it is not clear by what time all the devices in this lineup will get to see this compatibility. The new Powerbot VR7000 is said to be smaller in size and features attribute to clean the deepest corners which its predecessors lack a bit. There are has been no information surfaced yet by the South Korean tech master on its pricing or availability. Potential sources stated that all these insights will be declared by Samsung as soon as it is revealed in the CES 2017 event. 

SEE ALSO

Chevy To Launch 2018 Corvette With Modern Tech Evolved 'LT5' Engine

'Nights of Azure 2' Latest Trailer Revealed; The Full Saga To Release in Feb 2017 [VIDEO]

Samsung To Launch Three Dedicated TV Services in CES 2017

Top 5 Best Economy Cars Of 2016 Are Here

TagsSamsung Powerbots, Robo Vacuum, Powerbot VR7000, CES 2017, amazon echo

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Donald Trump climate change Paris Pact

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Atacama Fog Catchers

‘Fog Catchers’ In Chile Make Water Out Of Thin Air, Harvest 840 Liters A Day

As a response to water shortage, people in a little village in Chile have invented a technique to make water out of thin air. Using large nets dubbed as “Fog Cathers,” the village harvests 840 L of water a day. Read more here.
Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem
Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics