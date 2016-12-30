'Sherlock' season 5 may not happen ever, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's Hollywood projects to blame

Whether "Sherlock" Season 5 will happen is still a dilemma. Unfortunately there are rumors that the fifth season of viewers' beloved show might not happen at all.

According to Cinema Blend, series co creator Mark Gatiss recently hinted that season 4 could very well be the last season of "Sherlock". Gatiss stated that the whole cast and crew is very pleased with the three season 4 episodes.

Gatiss told TV Line that everybody wants to continue working on Sherlock even after the upcoming season. But it has become difficult to match everybody's schedule and come up with production and filming dates for season 5 as of now.

Gatiss also mentioned that season 4 has been dealing with such time related problem from the beginning and it's likely this situation will not get solved in future. Benedict Cumberbatch's "Doctor Strange" filming and other Hollywood projects also compromised Sherlock's shooting.

Both Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's calendars are full with various movie projects in 2017 and is expected to remain so in coming years. This is the key reason why they may not be able to work for Sherlock anymore.

After Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch will reprise the role in Avengers: Infinity War. Freeman might also appear in one or more Marvel movie as his character Deputy Task Force Commander Everett Ross.

Martin Freeman's ex partner and "Sherlock" co-star Amanda Abbington cited in an interview with Sunday Telegraph Amanda that her partner's Hollywood career and busy schedule is one of the reasons behind their recent split.

Moreover, Cumberbatch's mother and also series co-star Wanda Ventham mentioned that the "Sherlock" series is very time consuming. Whenever the actor would work on the tv show his family time gets compromised.

It is very clear that the actors cannot balance both their movie and tv series projects simultaneously. This is spreading speculations among fans that season 4 of "Sherlock", which is set to air from January 1, can be the finale.