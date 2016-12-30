The 'Super Mario' Movie Airs February 13: Pre-order Price, Bonus Features, Details Available Here

"Super Mario Run" will officially be having a Blu-Ray release for the second time around this 2017. Check out the additional extras, bonus features, and what's in store for the fans and avid players of the game.

According to Nintendo Everything "Super Mario Run" will officially have a second Blu-Ray release (following an edition that came out last year) in the U.K., but this time in a limited edition Steelbook case

The Blu-Ray version will contain the movie in full length, along with a variety of extras. This includes new 60-minute documentary that documents the production of the film.

Advertisement

No further details and information have been confirmed yet on whether the documentary will focus on the film or its negative impact upon release. But it will feature a number of participants, including co-directors Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel, producer Roland Joffe and actors Richard Edson and John Leguizamo. Plus the archive interviews with Hoskins and producer Jake Eberts are included as well.

It comes with a picture of the Steelbook case with all the cast members, including Bob Hoskins, Dennis Hopper, and John Leguizamo. Bonus features include an original electronic press kit and behind the scenes/storyboard galleries.

In the meantime, fans can pre-order for the limited edition steel book version for £19 via Zavvi, a UK retailer.

"Super Mario Brothers" movie has made its way onto Blu-ray - you can find an edition of it on Blu-ray on Amazon. The big difference here is the steel book (metal case), which features full edge-to-edge artwork including the 'binder' portion. The artwork is said to have been made by Paul Shipper, Slash Gear has learned.

Advertisement

The initial release of "Super Mario Run" Blu-Ray is currently available only for the UK markets, as it's being prepped for release exclusively through Zavvi locations. The international release is scheduled on February 13, 2017.