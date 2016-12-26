Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Returns January 3: Former Cast Member Returns; Episode 9 Plot Synopsis, Preview Clip Revealed

'Chicago Fire' Season 5 episode 9 'Some Make It, Some Don't'

"Friday the 13th" alum America Olivo officially reprises her role in "Chicago Fire" Season 5. As of now, the show is currently off the air but NBC managed to release the official plot description and promo clip of episode 9 'Some Make It, Some Don't'.

"Friday the 13th" actress America Olivo will officially be a part of "Chicago Fire" Season 5. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 38-year old American actress, singer, and model will reprise her role as Laura Dawson. Laura happens to be the former wife of Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda). Olivo is set to reappear in the January 24 episode of the show.

In the meantime, "Chicago Fire" Season 5 is currently on a break. Blasting News has learned that the next episode which was scheduled to air on December 13, 2016, was postponed to air next year, January 3, 2017. This is because NBC Television Network decided to air "The Voice" Season 11 finale during their primetime lineup.

On the bright side, NBC finally releases the official plot synopsis of episode 9, "Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) deal with legal matters in hopes of remaining Louie's legal guardians. Severide (Taylor Kinney) continues in his efforts for a bone marrow procedure to help Anna (guest star Charlotte Sullivan), but when things don't go as planned, he finds himself slipping back into old habits.

Meanwhile, Brett (Kara Killmer) opens up to Dawson and members of Firehouse 51 become competitive, much to the dismay of Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker). "Chicago Fire" Season 5 episode 9 is titled as "Some Make it, Some Don't". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. first and exclusive on NBC Television Network.

"Chicago Fire" is an American action-drama television series created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas with Dick Wolf serving as an executive producer.

