'Vanderpump Rules' Season 8 Spoilers: Lala Kent Responds to Rumored Sex Tape; Episode 8 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Lala Kent finally responds to the leaked sex tape in "Vanderpump Rules" Season 8. Aside from that, Bravo TV has finally released the official plot description and promo clip of episode 8 'No Show'. While the previous episode 7 'The Sociopath Test' is highlighted here for fans who missed to watch it.

Rumors have surfaced that Lala Kent is hooking up with a married man, and in a video clip, Katie Maloney claims that the guy's wife found a sex tape on his phone that shows him with Kent.

Because of this, Kent fires back, "You guys are f‑‑king out of your mind." Maloney replies, "This is my theory from the get-go with you, is that I just don't trust you.", US Magazine reported.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 8. Bravo TV notes, "After a vicious fight with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, Scheana Marie must decide whether she'll still go with them on Stassi's birthday trip to Montauk.

Meanwhile, Lala Kent begins to dread Ariana Madix's Sonoma birthday trip when she learns she'll be stuck in close quarters with Jax Taylor. Finally, Lisa Vanderpump must decide whether to rehire James after he makes a sincere plea to get his DJ job back."

For a quick rundown of episode 7 "The Sociopath Test", Entertainment Weekly reported that Kristen Doute and Scheana threw a surprise party for Chris Carter and Mike Shay. However, Scheana got surprised when Katie and Stassi attacked her because she sympathized with Lala.

"Vanderpump Rules" Season 8 episode 8 is titled as "No Show". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Monday, December 26, 2016, at 9:00 p.m. ET first and exclusive on Bravo TV.

"Vanderpump Rules" is an American reality television series executively produced by Lisa Vanderpump, Alex Baskin, Bill Langworthy, Douglas Ross, Greg Stewart, and Ken Todd.



