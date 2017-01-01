Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

iPhone users will have to wait quite a few month before the brand emerges with a new device. In the meantime, it's been reported that the new iPhone will feature a new 5.8-inch screen with an AMOLED display, specially supplied by Samsung.

According to DigiTimes, sources reveal that Samsung has taken up the responsibility of supplying 20 million units of AMOLED panels. Apple is said to 3 new iPhone models based on screen size. These will be 4.7-, 5.5- and 5.8-inch later in 2017.

The first two models will display regular TFT-LCD panels, while the 5.8-inch one will sport AMOLED display. The sources also added that globally about 60-70 million units of AMOLED iPhone will be shipped in 2017.

DigiTimes also reported that Samsung is dominating the global market of AMOLED display. This is leaving other companies like based EverDisplay Optronics and Visionox quite far behind.

2017 is expecting a major demand in flexible AMOLED panels globally. Around 150 million flexible AMOLED panels will be shipped all over the world to use in mobiles. This number is already three times more than 2016 AMOLED demand.

As per BGR, Apple is going to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2017. Already there are numerous speculations and expectations are going around about the iPhone to be launched.

If rumors to be believed then the next iPhone will feature wireless charging. It's not hidden that Apple is slowly going wireless. Apple's AirPods, company's first ever wireless headphone, has stirred major demand from the consumers.

Apart from this, there are speculations that Apple's upcoming smartphone will showcase curved screen and glass body with metal frame. Curved screen is all the rage nowadays and Samsung has beat everyone by launching Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge recently with this feature.

Another major theory regarding the upcoming device is that it will showcase a full glass body, surrounded by metal frame.