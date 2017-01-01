PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017.

Sony have announced about all the new games offered part of the New Year greetings to all their Playstation Plus members beginning with 'Day of the Tentacle Remastered' and 'This War of Mine: The Little Ones'. The latter, which is based on survival will require the player to collect food and medicines alongside making proper decisions in-game.

The report that was published on the official Playstation blog also listed all the games that will be offered completely for free for all their existing Playstation Plus members. Among those in the complete list, The Swindle for PS3 and Titan Souls for PSVita is also present with options for cross-buy on Playstation 4.

The premium service by Sony which costs an additional $10 or $60 a year, is based on an active subscription where the games will be available for redemption. Once claimed, players will be granted lifetime access to all those in the list. Here's a brief for all games courtesy of VentureBeat.

Advertisement

A detailed breakdown of those games offered on specific playstations can be accessed on GameSpot. While there's still time to wait for all those in the list, there's ongoing Holiday sales for the fourth week on Playstation network. For people who've not yet explored freebies part of the current month, be sure to check them out since today will be the last day to pick them up which were put up on the site on Dec. 06.

All the games that are offered are distributed accordingly to each platform and therefore not all of them might be totally free on a single console itself requiring additional purchases wherever necessary through cross-buy. Playstation 4 will be receiving the maximum amount of four games while the PSVita owners will still be able to redeem Day of the tentacle remastered and this war of mine: the little ones.

Advertisement