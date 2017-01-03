Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

CNN Incorporates Video Game Image From “Fallout 4” In Its Broadcast On Russian Hacking Incident

By Sarah (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 03, 2017 12:51 PM EST
In an age dominated by Computers, it is indeed tough to find the right matching images to technology related issues that happen in real world. Proving this statement, a recent video footage by CNN on December 30, 2016, reported on the recent hacks advanced by the Russian Government in reality. The image corresponding to the report has apparently been taken from Bethesda's famous hacking mini-game named Fallout. CNN has used the game's Computer Terminal to visually illustrate the news on Russian Hacking, which is not a game but real-life scenario.

Reddit User Identifies The "Fallout" Footage In CNN News

Recent reports by Kotaku says that the similarity was first identified by a Reddit user named Poofylicious. The Reddit user has even spotted the appearance of the game scenario in the video footage. The Fallout gaming footage appears right at the minute where the soon-to-be President Trump's reaction towards the alleged involvement of Russian Government on what the White House has named as "Significant Malicious Cyber-Enabled Activities" was being presented.

President-Elect Trump On Russia's Hack Involvement

In the alleged footage, President-Elect of the United States of America says that he feels that the people should be getting on with their lives. He also added that he thinks that computers have complicated the lives of people to a great extent. He also said that the age of computers has come to a point where indeed "nobody knows exactly what's going on." In the world.

CNN, Not The First to Incorporate video Games For Global News

It is notable that CNN is not the first of its kind to try incorporating video games into covering global issues. The first step has already been taken by BBC long back when they incorporated the UNSC symbol from Halo on a news coverage about the United Nations Organization. BBC used the Metal Gear game footage showing Child soldiers in its news story instead of actual Child Soldiers. It is indeed tough sometimes to show what is happening in the world in the background while broadcasting a news on topics like computer algorithms and hacks. Like the President-Elect Trump has already mentioned, it is tough in this computer driven age to have a clue on what exactly is going on!

Russia Will Not Use Fallout 4 To Hack US

So, people can be rest assured that the Russians will not be using the Fallout 4 Computer Terminals to Hack the US. According to the reports by PCGamer, the game is certainly not connected to the internet and according to Bethesda's alternate history storyline, the US seldom makes its way into the future depicted in the game. Also, no matter how much rational and irrational thoughts one can put to link the two it is logically impossible. So, CNN has simply used the gaming image as a B-roll footage and it is not a huge faux to worry about.

