2017 Dubbed as The Year Of The Scorpio Will Witness the Release of Microsoft’s Xbox One Project Scorpio

Microsoft executives have kicked off the first day of the year with a lot of hype and hope on the Xbox One Project Scorpio by declaring 2017 as the "Year of the Scorpio." A number of creative monikers are being given to the Microsoft Xbox One Project Scorpio. It has been called as the Beast, Monster and so on. The developers of the Xbox One Project Scorpio have been labeling the console as a monster, which even the Redmond Tech giant has even backed claiming that the upcoming gaming console shall be delivering the best frame rates, HD resolution without any room for compromise. The company even said that the Xbox One Project Scorpio will be one of the most powerful gaming consoles ever made.

Tweets by Microsoft Execs on Xbox One Project Scorpio

According to the reports by Gaming Bolt, Microsoft executive, Mr. Aaron Greenberg posted an interesting tweet that confirmed that the Tech Giant is indeed excited and confident about the upcoming gaming console which he called it the "Beast." The post also revealed that the Microsoft's Xbox One Project Scorpio gaming console will be ready for the big release for the 2017 Holiday Season. In his post, he also added that the gaming console will lead the new era of 4K gaming.

Advertisement

Microsoft Studio Declares 2017- The Year Of Scorpio

The community manager of the Microsoft Studios Mr. Josh Stein declared that the year 2017 will be the "Year of the Scorpio." He also echoed the same sentiments that Aaron Greenberg shared for the upcoming gaming console. Phil Spencer, Xbox chief also expressed his excitement about the Xbox One Project Scorpio but in a limited fashion stating that though 2017 will certainly be a great year for Xbox, he expressed that he is waiting to bring games into the console to make louder hypes.

Xbox One Project Scorpio Confirms Dolby Atmos Functionality

The Mobile and Apps website report that these hyping "high-Strung tweets " have indeed encouraged some fans to look out for an official announcement from Microsoft on when the Xbox One Project Scorpio would be slated for its big release. Reports also confirm that the Xbox One Project Scorpio is proceeding in good shape and will be equipped with the latest Dolby Atmos functionality that will be compatible even with third-party apps.