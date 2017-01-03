CES 2017 News: LG Hub Robot to compete against Amazon Echo and Google Home; The Company brings out LCD TVs featuring Nano Cell technology

Attendees pass by a bank of monitors at the LG Electronics booth at the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center January 9, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo : Getty Images/Ethan Miller)

LG is planning to compete against Google Home and Amazon Echo with its 'Hub Robot' . At CES 2017, LG will bring out the 'Hub Robot', which can be described as a smart home bot and personal assistant.

As per Phonearena, LG has announced that its robotic lineup will be able to perform various home and even garden relates tasks successfully. This bots can be used both for private and commercial purposes.

As per NDTV, along with the smart home robot linup, LG will unveil its Super UHD lineup of LCD TVs featuring Nano Cell technology. The company is boasting that the technology will enable the consumers to experience high picture quality and amazing color display than its competitors.

All smart TV models have Active HDR with Dolby Vision. The TVs run on LG's webOS platform and the company claims the design is very "aesthetically pleasing".

LG also stated that the sound quality is very powerful. The Nano Cell technology is what apparently reduces the on-screen light glow so that picture quality and colors remain accurate when viewed from wider angles.

The use of the Nano Cell LCD technology also reduces the amount of color fading, image instability and other color degradation issues.

"Our 2017 SUPER UHD TV lineup with LG's proprietary Nano Cell technology is a breakthrough in display technology that advances the LCD TV viewing experience to a level unlike any other," Gadget 306o quoted Brian Kwon, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company, saying.

Apart from the new TV models and robotic linup, LG will also launch new generation of its CordZero premium vacuum cleaners. The product will feature the Aero Science vacuum technology for a "new cleaning experience".

CES 2017 Las Vegas will definitely attract major tech brands from all over the world, who will be showcasing the top tech trends including Self Driving Cars, VR Tech, Smart Home Tech, Health Wearables, etc.