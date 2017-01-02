Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 | Updated at 11:58 PM ET

Top 5 Tech Trends To Expect In CES 2017: Self Driving Cars, VR Tech, Smart Home Tech and more

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 02, 2017 07:51 PM EST
A 2017 Acura NSX Hybrid is displayed at the Panasonic booth at CES 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A 2017 Acura NSX Hybrid is displayed at the Panasonic booth at CES 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo : Getty Images/David Becker)

The first big event of the New Year is definitely the CES 2017. Majority of the top tech brands will make sure to attend the world's biggest tech expo in Las Vegas.

According to CNET, on the 50th anniversary of CES, about 200,000 people are expected to attend the show. From TVs, self-driving cars, robots to drones and voice controlled PA...everything will be showcased here.

Self Driving Cars

According to BBC, self driving cars and electric car technology will be one of the main attractions of the expo. Big brands including Fiat Chrysler, BMW, Ford, Toyota, Nissan and Hyundai will present during the roadshow with plenty of auto news.

Virtual Reality

Virtual reality was a big hype of 2016 and it's expected to continue this year as well. Pioneers of the VR technology like the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation Now and Pokemon Go is expected to be at the CES 2017.

If rumors to be believed then HTC will launch an updated version of its Vive VR headset as well. Moreover, speculations of Huawei unveiling more news about their currently developing VR are also flying around.

Smart Home Tech

As per CNET, controlling everyday items of home such as bulbs, ceiling fans, doorbells and smoke alarms via wifi or internet is the trend nowadays.

Companies are sure to bring out their wifi powered voice controlling personal assistance speakers to the expo to delve deep in the arena.

High Tech TVs

LG OLED TV rolls up like a piece of paper

High tech TVs with tones of features have always been a classic spectacle of CES and 2017 will be no exception. Top brands such as Samsung, LG, Sony will join in the expo with upcoming and popular companies like TCL and Hisense to showcase their technologies.

Technologies including quantum dot, OLED, 4K resolution, HDR and built-in streaming tech will be explored in details in CES 2017.

 Health and Wearables

A good deal of medical and health tech is expected to be at CES. Accessories and wearables with hi-tech diagnostic applications is a booming industry.

Ava wristband claims to alert women when they are most fertile to try to conceive. Similar concept but for men, Trakfertility, is a DIY sperm count test app tool which tells the owner the sperm count and steps to boost it up if needed.

Technologies such as TytoHome lets users take readings from vital organs like heart, lungs, throat and abdomen to send them to their doctors.

Moreover companies are also trying to update car's airbags and showcase them in CES.  

 

