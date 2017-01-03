Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

'Law and Order SVU' Season 18 Returns January 4: Episode 9 Plot Synopsis, Teaser Revealed; Season 19 Renewed?

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 03, 2017 11:55 PM EST
'Law and Order: SVU' Season 18 episode 9 'Next Chapter'

'Law and Order: SVU' Season 18 episode 9 'Next Chapter'(Photo : Facebook/Law and Order: SVU)

"Law and Order SVU" Season 18 is doing good in terms of ratings and viewers. In addition to that, NBC Television Network has finally released the official plot description and teaser video of the midseason episode 9 'Next Chapter'.

According to Broadway World, "Law and Order: SVU" received 1.0/4 household ratings in the 18-49 demographic and 4.8 million viewers overall from its 9:00 - 10:00 p.m. ET timeslot. It increased +67% or 0.4 of a point versus the prior week's encore in the same timeslot in the 18-49 demographic (1.0 vs. 0.6) and +44% or 1.5 million total viewers (4.755 million vs. 3.302 million). 

Because of this, it has been indicated that the series will highly likely be renewed for season 19.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 9, Spoilers Guide notes, "A woman is sexually assaulted by a masked man, but she believes the rapist is the same man who went to jail for stalking her.  Meanwhile, Ed Tucker (Robert John Burke) contemplates retirement and a future with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay)."

NBC has recently released a new teaser for the said episode, and it gives viewers terrifying déjà vu. The clip previews Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Benson responding to an urgent call from a woman being held at gunpoint by an unknown male suspect.

Upon arriving at the house, Carisi discovers the victim in distress, but he failed to find her hostage taker. Before he could even search the whole house, the suspect comes out of a corner and points a gun at the agent. The suspect appears to be waiting for him and will not hesitate to pull the trigger if Carisi makes a wrong move. 

"Law and Order SVU" Season 18 episode 9 is titled as "Next Chapter". The midseason episode is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on NBC Television Network.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (often abbreviated to Law & Order: SVU or just SVU) is an American police procedural, legal, crime drama television series created and produced by Dick Wolf. The storyline is set in New York City, where it is also primarily produced. In the style of the original Law & Order, episodes are often "ripped from the headlines" or loosely based on real crimes that have received media attention. 

