NBA Trade Rumors: Paul Millsap wants to stay with Atlanta Hawks

Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks leaps to save a ball from going out of bounds against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on November 9, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo : Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox)

It looks like the NBA trade rumors have shifted its focus to Paul Millsap; there are reasons why the Atlanta Hawks have been receiving calls for the NBA star forward. But the question is whether Millsap has a choice or not?

As per the reports the Atlanta Hawks can lose out on Millsap in free agency this July, and there is no doubt about it that the Hawks are trying to build a strong team to challenge the Eastern Conference for the next few seasons.

According to CBS Sports, Millsap opened up on his future with the Hawks. Despite the fact that Millsap wants to stay with the Hawks the decision could be taken out of his hands. The 32 year old seems to be comfortable with the Hawks but when it comes to trade there is no much choice left.

It is a tough decision for the Hawks as well when it comes to Millsap and Kyle Korver, because there are equal chances for Kyle to walk off in summer. Millsap clearly stated that everyone knows where is heart is and where is wants to be as per AJC.

It appears that the NBA super star has been attached to his team and if given the chance he would refuse to be traded. All he wants to do is just go all out and get wins for his team but he also stated that "Rumors are Rumors."

Millsap has been one of the best players for the Hawks this season and he is one of the top two way players in the NBA. At the end of the day it is all part of business of professional basketball, and the Hawks are certainly going to do what is best for them. Giving away Millsap is not an easy task and as for Millsap he certainly wants to stay with the Atlanta Hawks.