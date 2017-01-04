Embarrassing New Year’s Performance - Mariah Carey Could Be Lip-Syncing & Can’t Hit High Notes Live

Everyone can't stop talking about Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance fiasco broadcasted live and watched by millions of people around the world. After hearing that the diva has failed to perform because of a broken earpiece, many now speculing that she can't really hit high notes live and could be lip-syncing her performances on stage all along.

Carey suffered terrible technical glitches as she tried to sing a few of her all-time hits; which lead to her eventual walk out. Now three days after the unforgettable event, the diva is finally talking about her experience and said that she was 'mortified.'

USA Today reported that Mariah Carey has finally opened up about her New Year's Eve show but as she remained quiet after the event, her team as well as her manager, exchanged words with Dick Clark Productions the company that produces 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' in Times Square. Mariah's team argued with the producers of the show as to who was to blame for the singer's problems on stage. And of course because of the glitches, many now doubt her singing prowess.

When asked what her feelings were about the event she said that Dick Clark was an incredible person and she calls herself lucky to have worked with him during her early years. She added: "I'm of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time."

Meanwhile, US Magazine has reported on Mariah thanking her fans for their support despite her ordeal She said that her true fans were very supportive and she appreciates them very much. She describes what happened as an "incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year's Eve."

The singer's team said that the producers of the show allowed Mariah to go on stage with a defective earpiece to boost their ratings even with a "viral moment at any expense." This remark was met by surprise by Dick Clark Productions saying that these were completely outrageous, defamatory and absurd.