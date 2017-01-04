Kylie Jenner App Posts Unapproved Sex Toy, Lingerie Post; TV Star Denies And Promises Never To Post Anything On Her App

Kylie Jenner's fans were surprised to find a very scandalous post on the tv star's personal app. Due to the nature of the app it was quickly removed, but by then it was copied several times by fans.

According to Daily News, the post features some jotted down points on how to make a man happy. In this case, Kylie admitted in that post of doing all the things to her boyfriend Tyga to keep him happy.

These things include, making breakfast for Tyga in bed, cooking food and baking cookies for him and spice up their sex life with sexy lingerie, sex toys and massages, among others.

The post was deleted within 30 minutes and as per Elle, Kylie posted a series of tweets claiming she had nothing to do with the previous post in the app.

"A post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve," Kylie wrote in her Twitter post.

Sadly the reality tv star and model also announced that due to this mishap, she will not be posting anything personally on her Kylie app anymore from now on.

Not posting anything ever again on her app announcement, however, resulted in criticism from fans. They started wondering in the comment section as to why they should continue to pay for the app and its posts when they won't even be from Kylie anymore.

As per Elle, after a while Kylie's app team released an official statement directed towards the fans and stating that the post was fake and ghost written.

The team acknowledged that a drafted article was posted for a short period of time on Kylie's app. The post was not penned by Kylie, posting it was not her idea and moreover it was sent without taking any approval from her.

The team further apologized to Kylie and her fans for this mistake because throwing Kylie under wrong light and misinterpreting her voice was never their intentions. The team further stated that they regret this unfortunate incident ever happened and they will make sure such occurrence never gets repeated in future.